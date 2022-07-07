Teen dead following police shooting in Glendale

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A driver is in custody after a pursuit by law enforcement by land, and air, on a Phoenix-area freeway, and the overnight arrest was caught on camera. In the video, you can see the suspect being taken away by Department of Public Safety troopers who reportedly tried to pull over the driver on I-10 at about 1:30 a.m. on July 9.

