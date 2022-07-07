Teen dead following police shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX - Phoenix detectives are investigating after a man's body was found lying in the street near 23nd Avenue and Indian School Road early Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area overnight on July 10 and discovered the victim unresponsive in the roadway. Fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX — One man is dead after a shooting in Central Phoenix. Information is limited at this time. However, witnesses on scene report that Indian School Road is still closed in both directions. Phoenix Police Officers responded to a shooting call near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A driver is in custody after a pursuit by law enforcement by land, and air, on a Phoenix-area freeway, and the overnight arrest was caught on camera. In the video, you can see the suspect being taken away by Department of Public Safety troopers who reportedly tried to pull over the driver on I-10 at about 1:30 a.m. on July 9.
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A woman was shot by police in Arizona and later booked into jail after officers said she used her SUV to ram an officer’s vehicle late Thursday night at the city’s police headquarters. Police said just before 9 p.m. the woman, later...
Peoria Police responded to a shooting on the morning of July 8 and discovered a man accidentally shot his dog. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The man accidentally discharged the weapon and the dog was hit in the leg. The animal was treated by a veterinarian and the good news, the dog is expected to survive.
PHOENIX - Police are searching for an arson suspect who set fire to an apartment complex under construction in north Phoenix, causing $7 million in damages. The alleged arson happened just before midnight on May 29 at 25th Street and Bell Road. The suspect was seen walking into the fenced...
PHOENIX — A two-year-old girl died due to a drowning incident in the backyard of the family’s pool in Phoenix near 101st and Roma avenues. Phoenix police and fire are investigating the incident after the girl was found submerged around 9 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release,...
PHOENIX — A man is left injured after a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night. Phoenix officers responded to a call near 35th and Dunlap avenues for a man who was shot by a unknown male suspect. The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. The...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing felony charges after police say he shot and killed another man inside a Tempe smoke shop on the Fourth of July. Officers say 20-year-old Paris Mosley was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon. On Monday just before noon, police arrived at...
CHANDLER, AZ — Firefighters battled what was considered a "suspicious" fire at a strip mall in Chandler. Investigators have since discovered the fire originated from a produce display appliance and ruled the fire accidental and not criminal in nature. Crews got the call just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday for...
PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl died at the hospital after she was pulled from a backyard pool near 101st Avenue and Campbell early Saturday morning, Phoenix fire officials said. When first responders arrived, the toddler was unconscious and not breathing. "Firefighters immediately took over CPR and started advanced life-saving measures,"...
TEMPE, Ariz. - A little boy was pulled from Kiwanis Lake in Tempe Saturday afternoon, police say, and he was rushed to the hospital. At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drowning at the lake. By the time they got there, bystanders had taken the 2-and-a-half-year-old out of the water and began CPR until rescue crews took over.
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after allegedly setting a man on fire outside a bus stop in Glendale, authorities said. Officers responded to a Circle K near 59th and Olive avenues at about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and found Blake Angerer engulfed in flames, according to court documents.
PHOENIX - A hiker was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after being flown off South Mountain Saturday afternoon. Rescuers say the 54-year-old man was found on Holbert Trail and was seven minutes from the trailhead when they found him. The man was unconscious and not breathing. The cause of his...
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in connection to a fire at an abandoned building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. Alfonso Martinez, 43, was booked on one count of arson and driving under the influence after fire personnel battled the blaze near Fifth Avenue and Monroe Street, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
