Eugene, OR

Lane Transit District to talk with riders about Oregon22 delays

By Robert Desaulniers
kezi.com
 2 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. -- Starting July 7, workers with the Lane Transit District will greet riders at the Eugene and Springfield stations to thank them for their support, and to ask them about concerns for...

www.kezi.com

opb.org

Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
kezi.com

Rural Oregon cities receiving grant money to support communities

OREGON -- Over $6.5 million in grant money is going to five rural community projects across Oregon to help community development. The Community Development Block Grant program is intended to support the development of livable communities by expanding economic opportunities and providing housing for low-income people. Business Oregon says this round of funding includes a little over $6.5 million that will support five cities and counties. Business Oregon is a government agency that administers the allocation of the state of Oregon’s CDBG funds for non-metropolitan cities and counties.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Summer meals for kids in Lane County look a little different this year

For the past two years, the government eased some requirements for summer food programs. That means there are a few differences this year. Rory Sweeney is Food for Lane County’s summer food manager. She told KLCC while families have become used to grab-and-go food, new funding rules mean they’re encouraging kids to stay on site. “We have switched to giving the children paper plates and then giving their food on that to try and help incentivize children staying," she said, "because if the child leaves we do not get any form of reimbursement for that meal.”
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

PeaceHealth to provide medical services during World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- PeaceHealth is welcoming the world to Eugene as the official healthcare supplier for the World Athletics Championships. PeaceHealth will help support the medical needs of Oregon22 attendees with medical tents for athletes, staff, volunteers and spectators. PeaceHealth says that nearly 40 of their registered nurses have volunteered to provide their time and expertise over the course of the event.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened after crash

COBURG, Ore. — Update (9:32 a.m.): All lanes of northbound I-5 near Coburg after an early morning crash. ODOT warns drivers that traffic remains heavy in the area and to look out for response crews still working at the scene. --- Update (7:38 a.m.): According to TripCheck.com, one lane...
COBURG, OR
#The Lane Transit District
KVAL

Oregon State Police give details on crash that closed southbound I-5 near Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police have released the names of the drivers involved in a two commercial vehicle crash that closed southbound I-5 lanes near Ashland for 10 hours Tuesday night. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash at 6:36 p.m. According to OSP,...
hh-today.com

Ninth and Oak: Making use of old radio station

The building at Oak Street and Ninth Avenue in Albany, which formerly housed KRKT and then other radio stations, has sat empty for years. Now the dilapidated structure is about to be revived. A construction fence went up around the building at 1207 Oak St. S.E. in the last couple...
ALBANY, NY
kezi.com

Hotels gear up for Oregon22 amid national staffing crisis

EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 100,000 visitors are expected to come through Eugene during the World Athletics Championships, and hotels have never been higher in demand. With the national hospitality staffing shortage, some hotel workers are putting in overtime. Kathryn Allen, the general manager at the Inn at the 5th...
EUGENE, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New CG city ordinance could mean relief for area homeless

While the topic of a proposed homeless shelter in Cottage Grove has been at the center of community and City conversations over the last several months, new sections of law enacted by Oregon’s 2022 Legislative Assembly - Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 195.520 – may be the key to providing quick and less expensive relief for those experiencing homelessness, not to mention people who have been impacted by shortfalls in affordable housing.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
klcc.org

Going To The Oregon Country Fair? Here's What You Need

If you want to venture into the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta this weekend, there are a few things you should know before you go. The two most important points: One: you need a ticket *before you arrive. Don’t just drive there without one. OCF marketing director Vanessa Roy says day-of tickets are way easier to come by than in years past.
kezi.com

Early morning crash on Interstate 5 sends one to the hospital

COBURG, Ore. -- A two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and delayed traffic for several hours this morning, officials say. At about 4:40 a.m. on July 8, the Coburg Rural Fire District responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Coburg. According to officials, a small sedan rear-ended a construction vehicle causing severe damage to the sedan and critical injuries to its driver. The driver of the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.
COBURG, OR
kezi.com

Interpreter program set to launch Monday for the World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's about to get easier for international visitors to the World Athletics Championships to explore Eugene thanks a new app. The app is something language testing services Avant Assessment and the Global Seal of Biliteracy are working to provide. “We’re really excited about all the visitors that...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Wine Country prepares for boost in tourists during Worlds

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Wine from the Willamette Valley is world-renowned and during Oregon22 visitors coming to the area can experience it first hand. "I think Eugene is a perfect place for something like this," said Antiquum Farm owner Stephen Hagen. "There's people coming from all over and it's an exciting time for the community."
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Oregon Country Fair to return for 2022

VENETA, Ore. -- For the first time since 2019, the Oregon Country Fair will be held near Veneta with a few changes to adjust to the post-pandemic world. The annual Oregon Country Fair is billed as a celebration of art, music, earth and family. This year will be the first year it has been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VENETA, OR
kezi.com

Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Firearms Folo in Lane Co., July 7

Related to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway belonging to Andrew Rogers on Friday. Numerous additional firearms and firearm parts were seized during the execution of the warrant. Rogers, a convicted felon, is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation. Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of the search warrant at his residence. He was released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system shortly thereafter in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48.
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR VIOLATING PARK RULES, VEHICLES TO BE TOWED

A transient was cited for violation of park rules by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 48-year old female has been issued multiple warnings for camping in Stewart Park parking lot overnight, but has refused to leave. At about 9:00 a.m. the transient was contacted and said her vehicle had mechanical issues and she was unable to move it.
ROSEBURG, OR

