Lane Transit District to talk with riders about Oregon22 delays

For the past two years, the government eased some requirements for summer food programs. That means there are a few differences this year. Rory Sweeney is Food for Lane County’s summer food manager. She told KLCC while families have become used to grab-and-go food, new funding rules mean they’re encouraging kids to stay on site. “We have switched to giving the children paper plates and then giving their food on that to try and help incentivize children staying," she said, "because if the child leaves we do not get any form of reimbursement for that meal.”

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 9 HOURS AGO