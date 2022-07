PITTSBURG -- Authorities in the East Bay on Sunday instructed people to stop flying drones in the area of the Marsh Fire in Pittsburg due to air support that was being provided to fight the fire.A tweet from Contra Costa Fire Sunday morning requested the grounding of all drones within a five mile radius of fire near 700 block of Willow Pass Road that roared back to life Saturday due to high winds. While crews had stopped the spread of the fire by Saturday evening, it was continuing to produce smoke that was blowing into Antioch, impacting air quality Sunday...

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO