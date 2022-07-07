ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Hundreds gather to remember fallen Yavapai County Sheriff's Officer sergeant

fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service was held on July 6 for Yavapai...

www.fox10phoenix.com

12news.com

74-year-old woman leads multiple agencies on pursuit in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 74-year-old woman was arrested after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in Cottonwood Saturday, police said. The incident started when the Sedona Police Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting a woman's erratic and disorderly behavior. Later that day, officers spotted her driving...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone”

The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our residents that a “Safe Exchange Zone” has been established for people to meet, sell their goods, or to safely conduct child custody exchanges. The police department has a clearly designated area established in specific parking areas in front of the police station for these types of interactions. The benefits of having a Safe Exchange Zone in the police department parking lot include increased police patrol presence, 24/7 surveillance monitoring of the zone, and quick police response time.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Day 2 Fugitive of CATCH 22 Captured

***Silent Witness Alert – Day 2 Fugitive of CATCH 22 Captured***. July 2, 2022, the Prescott Police department received information that Jose Luis Alvarez, Day 2 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program, was staying at an address in Prescott. A short time later, Prescott Police Officers located him in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave. They contacted Alvarez and took him into custody without incident.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

WARNING: Portion of Senator Highway Unsafe for Passenger and Low Clearance Vehicles

Weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed out a section of the Senator Hwy (Forest Service Road 52) making it unsafe and impassable for low clearance vehicles. The washed-out section of Senator Highway begins just south of Forest Trail 281 (Venezia Site) and continues south towards Palace Station. There is no timeline for completion of the repairs, but we anticipate starting work the week of July 11.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Maria Husted resigns from Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Sedona-Oak Creek School District Governing Board member Maria Husted has resigned, due to the fact that her family has relocated out of the community and she is no longer eligible to serve. The resignation was effective July 4, 2022.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO TO VERIFY LEGITIMACY OF SGT. LOPEZ FUNDRAISERS ON FACEBOOK PAGE

Yavapai Sheriff David Rhodes wants to thank the community for the support of not only the Lopez family but the YCSO family as well. Many people and organizations have reached out to let us know they want to host a fundraising event to benefit the Lopez family, and many of you want to verify that each of the fundraisers are legitimately doing so for RLo’s family.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Proposed Changes to Recreation Fees Identified by the Prescott National Forest

The Prescott National Forest is proposing to charge new and increased fees at nine developed recreation sites. Many day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed without user fees currently on the forest. The Prescott National Forest Pass and the full suite of interagency passes will be honored at these new Forest Service day-use sites. Holders of Interagency Senior and Access passes are entitled to a 50% discount on campground fees.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 6th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Homeowner kills intruders, fentanyl hidden inside tire, Hells Angels leader dies: this week's top stories

Crime Files: Home intruders shot and killed; Yavapai County deputy murdered; laxatives swapped with anti-depressants. Our top crime stories from the week of June 27: two men accused of home invasion are shot and killed in Phoenix; police seizing illegal fireworks and guns in Mesa ahead of July 4; a man upset over cigarette prices shoots into a convenience store; the murder of a Yavapai County deputy; laxatives swapped with anti-depressants at north Scottsdale Walmart.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman Resigns

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman Resigns Board of Supervisors Solicits Letters of Interest. After over a decade of service to the public as the Yavapai County Recorder, Leslie Hoffman notified Board of Supervisor’s Chair Mary Mallory of her intent to resign from office to pursue other career opportunities. Her resignation is effective July 22, 2022. The Board of Supervisors accepted Recorder Hoffman’s resignation at its regular meeting on July 6, 2022.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

COVID-19 cases rise in 9 Arizona counties; repeat infections can increase health issues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says that in 9 counties across the state, COVID-19 rates of infection are high. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the transmission of the virus is rising in Maricopa, Yavapai, Coconino, Mohave, La Paz, Apache, Navajo, Gila, and Pinal counties. Other, more rural parts of the state are also seeing bigger case counts but not as drastically as those nine counties. Health officials are also warning about the possible health risks of repeated infections.
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

WOMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER HORSE-RIDING ACCIDENT

A 71-year-old Wilhoit woman is in serious condition after being thrown from her horse on a ranch trail ride southeast of Wilhoit on Saturday. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Southern Yavapai Fire to assist with a distress call from a woman who said her friend was injured, but that she did not know where exactly they were located. After several attempts to contact the friend, YCSO dispatch operators were able to get the coordinates.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Rose of Sharon: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Rose of Sharon! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Breathtaking large blue flowers are adorned with lacy centers to create...
PRESCOTT, AZ
nrn.com

Dahl Restaurant Group announces second location of Pisa Lisa wood-fired pizzeria concept

Dahl Restaurant Group, led by award winning chef owner Lisa Dahl, will open its second Pisa Lisa location in July in Sedona’s Village of Oak Creek with expanded space and additional menu offerings inspired by her beloved original Pisa Lisa in West Sedona. The first location opened in 2013 and instantly became a must visit destination for tourists as well as a fixture in the local community, serving as a casual stop for wood-fired thin crust pizzas, organic salads, tapas, and locally made artisan gelato. Dahl’s sixth restaurant in Northern Arizona’s red rock country will continue to offer and expand upon the vibrant social environment and authentic pizza that Pisa Lisa has become synonymous with.
SEDONA, AZ
PetsRadar

30 Mastiffs rescued from mass breeder as the cost of living rises: "Animals pay the price"

As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Family watches flood path create 'own Grand Canyon' near Flagstaff

A family in eastern Coconino County is watching their "own Grand Canyon" grow as it erodes a path into their property. Faith Skinner lives in the Timberline Estates area with her husband and children who range in age from 6 to 16. They have watched the channel that was first created from the post-fire flooding from the Schultz Fire continue to grow.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Flagstaff expands housing options with Tiny House Village

The Tiny House Village, built by local developer, Hope Construction, is a brand new living community and the first of its kind in Flagstaff. Flagstaff has some of the highest home prices in the state, and the new community aims to provide the affordability and sustainability of tiny home living without sacrificing the luxuries of living in a fully appointed home. With the struggle to find affordable housing in the community, the Tiny House Village is perfect for those community members searching to embrace the peace, sustainability, and affordability that downsizing brings. For the first time, Flagstaff residents don’t have to sacrifice a sense of community to live in a sustainable tiny home as the Tiny House Village is located in the center of the city at Fourth Street and Soliere Avenue intersection and is well connected to everything Flagstaff has to offer.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PFAS DETECTED IN TWO CITY WELLS

Wells Were Taken Offline Immediately with No Interruption of Service. The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluoriooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ

