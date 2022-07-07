ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago
Industrial Recycling and Recovery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found inside a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.

On June 10, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was contacted regarding the positive results of testing for the DNA of Gordon.

The coroner’s office asked a forensic anthropologist and a forensic pathologist to examine the material recovered by a Spartanburg County Sheriff Detective.

According to the coroner’s office, the machine in question was viewed at least four times. The first time was by Gordon’s father and the entire plant. After his check, the machine was started again.

The second search was by a patrol supervisor with the sheriff’s office just after the missing person report was filed.

The third search was when the material was found under the conveyor belt by a detective and was tested. The results came back negative for human blood.

The material was dried out, so it was hydrated in a lab later, according to the coroner’s office. After hydration, it tested positive for human blood.

After meeting with the sheriff’s office, the coroner’s office arranged exams for the material. The results showed the material was consistent with human fat, microscopically minute particles of skin and small pieces of bone.

Approximately two ounces were recovered by the detective from the conveyor belt, the coroner’s office said.

The company reported to the sheriff’s office that around 60,000 of plastic material had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and the first time investigators arrived to inspect the machine.

Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
