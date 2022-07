SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Detention Center currently employs 109 jail staff for 150 total positions. In other words, it is 27.3% undermanned. Sheriff Nick Hanna warned that the jail staffing situation is approaching a crisis situation. In the current fiscal year, the detention center lost 81 employees and replaced less of them with new hires. Hanna said he currently has a 28% turnover rate at the jail. The principle issue is this county’s low pay for jailers — that equals about $35,819 annually — when compared to other similar-sized jail facilities in the state. Just about every…

TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO