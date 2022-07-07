Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2022-23 regular-season schedule
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.
The season will open with two games at PPG Paints Arena, kicking off with the home opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.
The Penguins will play three of their first four games of the season in Pittsburgh before heading on a five-game road trip to Columbus, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle.
Some of the matchups to watch this season will be:
- Home opener on Oct. 13 against the Coyotes
- Thanksgiving showdown in Philadelphia on Nov. 25 against the Flyers
- The Winter Classic on Jan. 2 against the Bruins
- Matchup against the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, Colorado Avalanche, on Jan. 7
- March 25 in Pittsburgh against the Washington Capitals.
View the full schedule here.
