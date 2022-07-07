Pittsburgh Penguins announce 2022-23 regular-season schedule

Pittsburgh Penguins' Radim Zohorna (67), Mike Matheson (5) and Jeff Carter (77) mob teammate Kasperi Kapanen (47) . Pittsburgh Penguins' Radim Zohorna (67), Mike Matheson (5) and Jeff Carter (77) mob teammate Kasperi Kapanen (47) after his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The season will open with two games at PPG Paints Arena, kicking off with the home opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Penguins will play three of their first four games of the season in Pittsburgh before heading on a five-game road trip to Columbus, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle.

Some of the matchups to watch this season will be:

Home opener on Oct. 13 against the Coyotes

Thanksgiving showdown in Philadelphia on Nov. 25 against the Flyers

The Winter Classic on Jan. 2 against the Bruins

Matchup against the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, Colorado Avalanche, on Jan. 7

March 25 in Pittsburgh against the Washington Capitals.

View the full schedule here.

©2022 Cox Media Group