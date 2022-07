The title here is, of course, a play on the famous and apocryphal roadside diner sign that allegedly read: Eat here, get gas. In this case, however, you need to do the gas part first. Then, you get a discount at Tutta Bella. Wallyhood received a notice from our friends over on Stone Way about a clever promotion they are doing to “celebrate” record-high gas prices. But you need to retain a receipt from a recent fillup to show at the restaurant, and they’ll knock the price of a gallon off your dinner bill. The offer runs through July 17th. Here are the details from Tutta Bella:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO