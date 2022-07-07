Fireworks, fun runs and barbecue: Here's what topped Shreveport entertainment headlines

We are headed into the second week of July and there has been a lot happening all over Shreveport. From fireworks and fun runs to where to find barbecue all over Shreveport, here's what you may have missed out on.

Food Finds

When I think of summer barbecue always comes to mind. Nothing hits the spot like a pulled pork sandwich piled high with all the fixins during the summer months. I've rounded up some barbecue places around Shreveport to give a try .

Fun on the Fourth

How did you spend your Fourth of July? A lot of people went to GLO Fest, hosted by the Shreveport Regional Arts Council and the Bossier Arts Council complete with vendors, entertainment, and fireworks. Check out the photo gallery here .

The Firecracker 5K Race for Research took place July 4 and there were a lot of people sweating it out in their red, white and blue. Check out the photo gallery here .

Filmmaker Makes His Mark

Mark D. Bonner is a local filmmaker whose debut film told a poignant story that has won him several awards. Here's everything you you need to know about him .

