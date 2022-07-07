ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Record Pub to open its doors in Portland this month

By Gabby Urenda
 4 days ago
The Record Pub in Portland is set to open later this month and offer rock records and a selection of beer. 07062022. (Courtesy Photo: The Record Pub)

"Portland’s a great record store town, and we felt like we could be filling a niche a bit to combine the two."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A record store that sells beer? That’s the exact concept three Portlanders thought of during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now making their dream a reality.

Chris Metz, Andy Clark and Dave Charbonneau are all owners of the Record Pub, located at 6034 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. The business will have 2,500 to 3,000 new and used records on the floor depending on the stock available.

The music will be mostly rock-based with punk rock, metal and alternative music on the forefront.

“Portland’s a great record store town, and we felt like we could be filling a niche a bit to combine the two,” said Metz.

As for alcohol, people can find beer, cider, hard seltzer and with up to seven taps, along with to-go options. The co-owners plan to split the store in half to accommodate the drinks and music selection.

“For people that enjoy talking about records, talking about music and maybe buying a couple of albums,” he explained.

In the future, the owners hope to have musical acts stop by and hire more employees as business picks up.

The Record Pub is set to open on July 22.

