Sioux Falls, SD

South Dakota Skies Turn Unearthly Shade Of Green Amid Approaching Storm

By Josephine Harvey
 4 days ago
The sky in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, darkened and turned an eerie shade of green on Tuesday as a derecho swept through the region.

A derecho is a cluster of thunderstorms and meteorologists will only classify a windstorm as such if the wind damage will cover a distance of at least 400 miles.

According to local Fox Weather meteorologist Heather Brinkmann, the green color is created from light refraction within the thunderstorms and indicates that the storm will be capable of producing large hailstones.

It takes a “tremendous amount of water content within the cloud to achieve this color, which usually means a substantial amount of ice (large hail) has to be present,” National Weather Service meteorologist Cory Martin shared in a graphic.

Indeed, there were later reports of large golf ball-sized hail in parts of the region.

Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties on Monday

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for six Arizona counties on July 11 as temperatures are expected to reach up to 114 degrees for the Phoenix area, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory will go into effect for the following counties starting at 10 a.m....
PHOENIX, AZ
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota archery hunting will be examined

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission wants archery seasons for hunting deer and antelope examined. The commission unanimously gave that direction Thursday. State Wildlife Director Tom Kirschenmann said his staff would present concepts to the commission in the coming months. Commission chairman Russ...
HOBBIES
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Strong winds and tornadoes possible Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After Saturday brought gorgeous weather, Sunday will be a Next Weather alert day because of the threat of strong winds and possible tornadoes.While the humidity stayed low through most of Saturday, the dew points rose in the evening, bringing a chance of isolated downpours.On Sunday around 10 a.m., there's a chance for thundershowers especially in central Minnesota. Then starting around 3 p.m., there's a threat for tornadoes, wind damage, and hail the size of tennis balls. There will also be a slight chance for localized flooding. The tornado threat is the highest in areas north and west of the Twin Cities, but the severe weather threat covers all of Minnesota.After that, the early workweek will see temperatures in the mid-80s before a stretch of days in the 90s. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Strong storms possible in Minnesota on Sunday

The next chance for severe weather in Minnesota will come Sunday, with western and northern parts of the state at particular risk. "A few spotty showers are possible later Friday again into the evening, especially in the south of Minnesota. We get a one day break from the most humid air tonight into tomorrow before it returns Sunday. That moisture combined with the next upper level disturbance will create the potential for severe weather late Sunday then the heat builds by the end of next week. We may be in for a heat wave with a string of 90-degree days."
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Man signs papers to buy home, sees yard pummeled by weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is on once again after another powerful storm system moved through the region Tuesday. Power outages have been a concern for many people, too. Lacey Figland of Sioux Falls had a massive branch in her front lawn Tuesday night. “Our power had...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
gowatertown.net

Severe thunderstorms pound central South Dakota; softball sized hail reported

PIERRE, S.D.–A long line of severe thunderstorms known as a derecho lashed across South Dakota Tuesday. The storms started along the North Dakota/South Dakota border before intensifying in Dewey County where softball-sized hail was recorded near Parade. Extensive damage was reported four miles north of Isabel. The storms produced...
PIERRE, SD
ktwb.com

Weather Round 2 coming?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While the National Weather Service has not issued any severe thunderstorm watches or warnings–yet–for Wednesday, that is a possibility later in the day. They have issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the KELO Radio listening area:. “Although risk is low,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Monster bunny roams Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you live in the country or in town we all have seen cute little bunnies roaming around, but in one Sioux falls neighborhood, cute is not the word that comes to mind. It looks like something out of a movie. This poor Cottontail’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Derecho damage widespread in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People all over KELOLAND are dealing with the damage and picking up trees and branches following the second derecho this summer. It is a scene that is repeated all over the area. Winds of 70, 80, even 90 miles per hour were just too much for some trees, especially older ones.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Names released in fatal two-vehicle South Dakota crash

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released the names of the two men killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash. Preliminary crash information indicates a 2006 Ford Five Hundred was westbound on South Dakota Highway 46 when the driver lost control in the rainy conditions. The vehicle went into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2017 Subaru Forester.
ACCIDENTS
KELOLAND TV

Tuesday storms bring 80+ mph winds, hail through much of South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather made its way across South Dakota Tuesday afternoon. This story was updated throughout the storm with information from our team of meteorologists who were watching the weather from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD StormCenter. 5:38 p.m. CT. Flash flood warning for portions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Thousands still without power in South Dakota morning after derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE, 4 p.m. Wednesday: Power has been restored to most, though thousands still remain without electricity a full day after a derecho struck eastern South Dakota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, over 2,000 customers were still without power, mostly Xcel Energy customers in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Severe weather alert again?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service warns that winds from the Humboldt area are gusting 70 to 80 mph. These winds will begin to move into the Sioux Falls area over the next 20-30 minutes. They also report up to penny sized hail falling at their office in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

First Person: A wild trip home from work during the storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Like many of you, Midwest Communication Radio’s Sue Martens was trying to get home as Tuesday’s storm blew through Sioux Falls. Here’s Sue’s journal of her harrowing trip. Just drove home from the radio station, and here are some observations:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
