Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ feat. Doja Cat

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago
Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer/GI for Coachella

Post Malone took a sweeter tone on his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with the aptly titled Doja Cat collaboration, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”

Post’s fourth studio album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated June 18, continuing his unbroken run of leaders on the tally. 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding all topped the chart.

If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” find the lyrics below:

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz

I like you, I do

I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?

I like you, I do

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (I do, mm, mm)

Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (fancy)

So I pull up in that Maybach Candy

Yeah, your boyfriend’ll never understand me (understand me)

‘Cause I’m ’bout to pull this girl like a hammy, hammy (wow)

Let’s take a lil’ dip, lil’ lady

Hit PCH, one-eighty

Hey, I’ve been thinkin’ lately

That I need someone to save me

Now that I’m famous, I got h–s all around me

But I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me

So please be true, don’t f— around with me

I need someone to share this heart with me

Feel you up, then run it back again (run it back again)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz (woo)

I like you, I do (I do)

I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?

I like you, I do (mm, I do)

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (mm, mm, I do)

Let me know when you’re free

‘Cause I’ve been tryna hit it all week, babe

Why you actin’ all sweet?

I know that you want lil’ ol me

I get a little OD

But ain’t s— new to a freak

Lemme drop bands, put a jewel in your teeth

He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach

And I coulda copped the Birkin but I cop Céline

Why we got the same taste for the finer things?

Brand new n—- with the same old team

Now he got me on a leash ’cause we said no strings

You know I’m cool with that

Stole the p—-, you ain’t get sued for that (get sued, sued)

Wonder what a n—- might do for that (do, might do)

I could be your Chaka, where Rufus at? (Where?)

Eighty in the Benz when the roof go back, ayy

They don’t wanna see us get too attached, ayy

I just got a feelin’ that we might be friends for a long, long time

Your mine, and you know I like you for that

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz

I like you, I do (I do)

I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans? (Fit me in your plans)

I like you, I do (I do)

We went over to France and we woke up in Japan

I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I just want you, I just want you

Your heart’s so big but that a– is huge

Just want you, oh baby

Do you like me too? (Yeah, I like you too)

Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)

I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz

I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)

I like you

I wanna be your girlfriend, baby

Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

Written by: Amala Ratna Dlamini, Austin Richard Post, Billy Walsh, Jasper Lee Harris, Louis Russell Bell

