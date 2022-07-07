Here Are the Lyrics to Post Malone’s ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’ feat. Doja Cat
Post Malone took a sweeter tone on his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with the aptly titled Doja Cat collaboration, “I Like You (A Happier Song).”
Post’s fourth studio album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart dated June 18, continuing his unbroken run of leaders on the tally. 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s beerbongs & bentleys and 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding all topped the chart.
If you need a guide to follow along with Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” find the lyrics below:
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, mm)
Oh, girl, I know you only like it fancy (fancy)
So I pull up in that Maybach Candy
Yeah, your boyfriend’ll never understand me (understand me)
‘Cause I’m ’bout to pull this girl like a hammy, hammy (wow)
Let’s take a lil’ dip, lil’ lady
Hit PCH, one-eighty
Hey, I’ve been thinkin’ lately
That I need someone to save me
Now that I’m famous, I got h–s all around me
But I need a good girl, I need someone to ground me
So please be true, don’t f— around with me
I need someone to share this heart with me
Feel you up, then run it back again (run it back again)
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz (woo)
I like you, I do (I do)
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans?
I like you, I do (mm, I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (mm, mm, I do)
Let me know when you’re free
‘Cause I’ve been tryna hit it all week, babe
Why you actin’ all sweet?
I know that you want lil’ ol me
I get a little OD
But ain’t s— new to a freak
Lemme drop bands, put a jewel in your teeth
He love the way I drip, turn that pool to the beach
And I coulda copped the Birkin but I cop Céline
Why we got the same taste for the finer things?
Brand new n—- with the same old team
Now he got me on a leash ’cause we said no strings
You know I’m cool with that
Stole the p—-, you ain’t get sued for that (get sued, sued)
Wonder what a n—- might do for that (do, might do)
I could be your Chaka, where Rufus at? (Where?)
Eighty in the Benz when the roof go back, ayy
They don’t wanna see us get too attached, ayy
I just got a feelin’ that we might be friends for a long, long time
Your mine, and you know I like you for that
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do)
I’ll hit you when I land, can you fit me in your plans? (Fit me in your plans)
I like you, I do (I do)
We went over to France and we woke up in Japan
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)
I just want you, I just want you
Your heart’s so big but that a– is huge
Just want you, oh baby
Do you like me too? (Yeah, I like you too)
Ooh, girl, I like you, I do (I do)
I wanna be your friend, go shoppin’ in a Benz
I like you, I do (I do, mm, I do)
I like you
I wanna be your girlfriend, baby
Lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
Written by: Amala Ratna Dlamini, Austin Richard Post, Billy Walsh, Jasper Lee Harris, Louis Russell Bell
