Clemson football's strong recruiting class is lacking at running back, wide receiver

Clemson football has received commitments from three 2023 offensive linemen ranked inside the top-170 overall prospects in less than a month and now the program needs to find someone to run the ball behind them.

Clemson put an abundance of effort into recruiting four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb since extending an offer on May 12. The Tigers landed in his final three along with Auburn and Tennessee, but Friday he announced his commitment to Auburn, 55 miles from his Montgomery, Alabama home.

Cobb did come for an official visit last month, but Clemson never received visits from the three remaining running backs it has offered for the current cycle. Richard Young (a Florida prospect ranked No. 24 overall and No. 2 at his position in the 247Sports Composite), Cedric Baxter Jr. (another Floridian ranked 46th and third) and Justice Haynes (a Georgia prospect ranked 53rd and fourth). All remain uncommitted, but are showing zero interest in Clemson.

The Tigers were in a similar situation during the 2022 class when they only offered four running backs. They hung in during an extended battle for Trevor Etienne, brother of Clemson two-time ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne, before he signed with Florida. The Tigers also appeared to be the leader for Andrew Paul, who became popular well into the cycle before Georgia, his favorite school, swooped in with a late offer that he accepted.

The Tigers eventually offered Keith Adams Jr., son of the former Clemson star, very late in the process and he signed. He's not the blue-chip skill position player usually pursued by Clemson and it was his only Power Five offer as he ranked No. 1,462 overall and No. 103 among running backs.

Clemson turns its focus to fast rising Fort Lauderdale, Florida three-star running back Christopher Johnson, who revealed his top-six schools on Saturday and included the Tigers despite not having been offered. Clemson then extended an offer Wednesday. His other finalists are Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida State, Miami and Mississippi.

Johnson was committed to Rutgers for a month before backing off that decision after receiving an offer from Georgia on April 23. From that day on he's added 24 offers and now has eight each from the SEC and ACC in addition to the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. He attended Alabama's camp on June 13 and left with an offer.

Johnson (5-foot-11, 178 pounds) is ranked No. 413 overall and No. 30 at his position. He's been utilized some at wide receiver over his career which increases his value at the next level with the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. He is also Florida's current Class AAA state champion at both 100 meters (10.45) and 200 meters (20.78).

Travis Etienne, the best running back in Clemson history, never received a Clemson offer until January of his senior year and he signed the following month just six days before National Signing Day.

The Tigers also need to bolster their wide receivers group with only four-star Noble Johnson (No. 376 and No. 49 at his position) from Rockland, Texas on board. The first 2023 commitment had come from Nathaniel Joseph in September of 2021 before he decommitted on June 14 and eventually announced for Miami where he lives.

Clemson target Christian Williams (No. 210 and No. 30) stayed in-state when he committed Friday to North Carolina. Only one of Clemson's six 2023 wide receiver offers remains uncommitted – Tyler Williams of Lakeland, Florida who ranks No. 148 and No. 24. He has the Tigers as a finalist with South Carolina, Georgia, Texas A&M and Mississippi with an announcement scheduled for Sept. 27.

The Tigers are also in the mix for four-star prospect Ronan Hanafin from Massachusetts. Ranked No. 344 overall and the No. 19 athlete, he could play either wide receiver or safety in college. He took an official visit to Clemson and it appears the Tigers are battling Notre Dame, where former Clemson standout receiver Chansi Stuckey coaches receivers, and Alabama for his pledge.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football's strong recruiting class is lacking at running back, wide receiver