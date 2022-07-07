Berberine treats atherosclerosis via a vitamine-like effect down-regulating Choline-TMA-TMAO production pathway in gut microbiota

Sewage and industrial waste discharges have been found to have a deleterious effect on plant growth and environmental safety through the accumulation of trace metal mercury (Hg) in soils. Although the effects of Hg on vascular plants have been reported in terms of enzyme activity, oxidative damage and physiology, few studies have been done on non-vascular plants. A simulation experiment including 7 Hg concentrations (0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 75Â ÂµM) was conducted to investigate the influence of Hg stress on ultrastructure and physiological properties of biocrust moss Syntrichia. caninervis across 7 consecutive days. The results showed that the lowest lethal concentration of S. caninervis was 30Â ÂµM Hg. The mortality rate of the plants increased significantly with Hg concentrations. The ultrastructure did not change significantly at Hg concentration"‰â‰¤"‰20Â ÂµM, while exceeding which, cell walls began to separate, nuclei began to blur, and chloroplasts began to expand. The soluble sugars (SS), peroxidase (POD), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) activities increased initially and then decreased with the increase of concentration in the time gradient, with the largest values at 20Â ÂµM. The contents of malondialdehyde (MDA) and proline (Pro) increased with the increase of Hg concentration, both reached peak value at 50Â ÂµM. However, chlorophyll (Chl) contents continued to decrease along both the concentration and time gradients. Pearson correlation and principal component analysis showed that two principal components (PC1 and PC2) explained 73.9% of the variance in plant adaptation to Hg stress. SOD, POD, Chl, SS, and Pro all responded well to Hg in S. caninervis. Our study showed that Hg stress caused changes in ultrastructure and physiological metabolism of S. caninervis. 20Â ÂµM was the maximum concentration of Hg that biocrust moss S. caninervis can tolerate. S. caninervis mainly adopted two adaptation strategies related to exclusion and accumulation to reduce Hg stress.
