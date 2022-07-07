ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berberine treats atherosclerosis via a vitamine-like effect down-regulating Choline-TMA-TMAO production pathway in gut microbiota

By Shu-Rong Ma
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 207 (2022) Cite this article. Trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) derived from the gut microbiota is an atherogenic metabolite. This study investigates whether or not berberine (BBR) could reduce TMAO production in the gut microbiota and treat atherosclerosis. Effects of BBR on TMAO production in...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Presence of periodontitis may synergistically contribute to cancer progression via Treg and IL-6

A close causal relationship has been suggested to exist between cancer and periodontitis. We hypothesized that the immune surveillance system is impaired in patients with periodontitis, which contributes to cancer development and growth. Therefore, the present study investigated the relationship between immune surveillance mechanisms and periodontitis in cancer patients. The presence or absence of periodontitis was assessed and the peripheral blood (PB) concentrations of IL-6, immunosuppressive cytokines (VEGF, TGF-Î²1, and CCL22) and proportion of T regulatory cells (Treg, CD3"‰+"‰CD4"‰+"‰CD25"‰+"‰Foxp3"‰+) were measured. Subjects were classified into the following four groups: non-cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’), non-cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+), cancer patients without periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’), and cancer patients with periodontitis (C"‰+"‰P"‰+). The results of a multivariate analysis showed that the PB concentration of IL-6 was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰than in C- and higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’. The PB proportion of Treg was significantly higher in C"‰+"‰P"‰+"‰than in C"‰+"‰P"‰âˆ’, C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰+"‰, and C"‰âˆ’"‰P"‰âˆ’. The results of this study suggested that the presence of periodontitis and cancer synergistically increased Treg in PB, which may be one of the underlying causes of immunosuppression and immune evasion in cancer. It was also suggested that the presence of periodontal disease and/or cancer also increases IL-6 in PB, which would be associated with cancer progression. These results suggest the possibility that the presence of periodontitis might synergistically contribute to cancer progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

A medium-chain triglyceride containing ketogenic diet exacerbates cardiomyopathy in a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited rat model with Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is an X-linked recessive myopathy caused by dystrophin mutations. Although respiratory management has improved the prognosis of patients with DMD, inevitable progressive cardiomyopathy is a current leading cause of premature death. Recently, we showed that a medium-chain triglyceride containing ketogenic diet (MCTKD) improves skeletal muscle function and pathology in a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited rat model with DMD. In this study, we sought to clarify whether MCTKD also improves the cardiomyopathy in these rats. DMD rats were fed either the MCTKD or normal diet (ND) from ages of 3Â weeks to 9Â months old. Compared with the ND-fed rats, MCTKD-fed rats showed significantly prolonged QRS duration, decreased left ventricular fractional shortening, an increased heart weight/body weight ratio, and progression of cardiac fibrosis. In contrast to our previous study which found that MCTKD improved skeletal myopathy, the current study showed unexpected exacerbation of the cardiomyopathy. Further studies are needed to explore the underlying mechanisms for these differences and to explore modified dietary options that improve skeletal and cardiac muscles simultaneously.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Melatonin ameliorates Parkinson's disease via regulating microglia polarization in a RORÎ±"dependent pathway

An important pathophysiological component of Parkinson's Disease (PD) is circadian rhythm disorder, closely related to a decrease in circulated melatonin (MLT) level. It has been reported recently that retinoic acid-associated orphan nuclear receptor (RORÎ±), for the potentiallyendogenous ligand MLT, plays an important role in various diseases. However, the function of RORÎ± in the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases remains much unclear. Here, we showed in a cellular PD model that RORÎ± expression was down-regulated in 1 methyl 4 phenyl pyridinium ion (MPP+)-treated BV2 cells but up-regulated by MLT. Of a 1-methyl-4-phenyl-1,2,3,6-tetrahydropyridine (MPTP) - induced mouse model with RORÎ± levels reduced in the midbrain tissue, MLT treatment (intraperitoneal 20"‰mg/kg/d for 7 days) significantly increased the RORÎ± levels and protected dopamine neurons, with decreased inflammation and increased anti-inflammatory M2-like phenotype in the microglia. Furthermore, siRNA-mediated knockdown implied the involvement of signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway. In conclusion, MLT ameliorates neuroinflammation by inhibiting STAT-related pro-inflammatory (M1-like) polarization of microglia, revealing alternative options for neuroprotective treatment of PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and immune profile alterations in vaccinated individuals with breakthrough Delta SARS-CoV-2 infections

Despite timely immunization programs, and efficacious vaccines conveying protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals have been reported. The Delta variant of concern (VOC) outbreak in Guangzhou resulted in local transmission in vaccinated and non-vaccinated residents, providing a unique opportunity to study the protective effects of the inactivated vaccines in breakthrough infection. Here, we find that the 2-dose vaccinated group has similar peak viral titers and comparable speeds of viral RNA clearance to the non-vaccinated group but accelerated viral suppression in the middle course of the disease. We quantitatively demonstrate that peak viral pneumonia is significantly mitigated in the 2-dose vaccine group (median 0.298%) compared with the non-vaccinated (5.77%) and 1-dose vaccine (3.34%) groups. Pneumonia absorbance is approximately 6 days ahead in the 2-dose group (median 10 days) than in the non-vaccinated group (16 days) (p"‰="‰0.003). We also observe reduced cytokine inflammation and markedly undisturbed gene transcription profiles of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) in the 2-dose group. In short, our study demonstrates that prior vaccination substantially restrains pneumonia development, reduces cytokine storms, and facilitates clinical recovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuroimaging features of antiphospholipid antibody-related stroke compared with atrial fibrillation-related stroke

Recognizing the lesion pattern of antiphospholipid antibody-related stroke (aPL-stroke) may contribute to establishing the cause in patients with cryptogenic stroke. We aimed to describe the neuroimaging features of aPL-stroke compared with atrial fibrillation-related stroke (AF-stroke), a major hidden cause of cryptogenic stroke. Using a prospective stroke registry, we identified consecutive aPL- and AF-stroke patients without other potential causes of stroke. Neuroimaging features based on diffusion-weighted imaging and angiographic findings at admission were compared. A total of 56 and 333 patients were included in the aPL- and AF-stroke groups, respectively. aPL-stroke patients more often presented with single small lesions (aPL-stroke, 30.4% vs. AF-stroke, 7.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001), while the predominant pattern in AF-stroke patients was large territorial lesions (26.8% vs. 56.5%, p"‰<"‰0.001). aPL-stroke patients had smaller infarct volume (1.58Â mL [0.45; 9.41] vs. 11.32Â mL [2.82; 33.08], p"‰<"‰0.001) and less experience of relevant artery occlusion (17.9% vs. 54.7%, p"‰<"‰0.001). The proportion of multi-territory lesions, an embolic pattern, was similar between the two groups (28.6% vs. 22.8%, p"‰="‰0.44). In comparison only including patients with multi-territory lesions as well, aPL-stroke patients showed small lesion dominance and smaller infarct volume. Multivariate analyses showed independent associations between mild neuroimaging features (small lesion prevalence, smaller infarct volume, and absence of relevant artery occlusion) and aPL-stroke. Patterns of small lesion prevalence, small infarct volume, and absence of relevant artery occlusion were suggestive of aPL-stroke rather than AF-stroke. Cryptogenic stroke patients with such neuroimaging features may benefit from aPL testing for a precise diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Syntrichia caninervis adapt to mercury stress by altering submicrostructure and physiological properties in the GurbantÃ¼nggÃ¼t Desert

Sewage and industrial waste discharges have been found to have a deleterious effect on plant growth and environmental safety through the accumulation of trace metal mercury (Hg) in soils. Although the effects of Hg on vascular plants have been reported in terms of enzyme activity, oxidative damage and physiology, few studies have been done on non-vascular plants. A simulation experiment including 7 Hg concentrations (0, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 75Â ÂµM) was conducted to investigate the influence of Hg stress on ultrastructure and physiological properties of biocrust moss Syntrichia. caninervis across 7 consecutive days. The results showed that the lowest lethal concentration of S. caninervis was 30Â ÂµM Hg. The mortality rate of the plants increased significantly with Hg concentrations. The ultrastructure did not change significantly at Hg concentration"‰â‰¤"‰20Â ÂµM, while exceeding which, cell walls began to separate, nuclei began to blur, and chloroplasts began to expand. The soluble sugars (SS), peroxidase (POD), and superoxide dismutase (SOD) activities increased initially and then decreased with the increase of concentration in the time gradient, with the largest values at 20Â ÂµM. The contents of malondialdehyde (MDA) and proline (Pro) increased with the increase of Hg concentration, both reached peak value at 50Â ÂµM. However, chlorophyll (Chl) contents continued to decrease along both the concentration and time gradients. Pearson correlation and principal component analysis showed that two principal components (PC1 and PC2) explained 73.9% of the variance in plant adaptation to Hg stress. SOD, POD, Chl, SS, and Pro all responded well to Hg in S. caninervis. Our study showed that Hg stress caused changes in ultrastructure and physiological metabolism of S. caninervis. 20Â ÂµM was the maximum concentration of Hg that biocrust moss S. caninervis can tolerate. S. caninervis mainly adopted two adaptation strategies related to exclusion and accumulation to reduce Hg stress.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Synaptic plasticity and mental health: methods, challenges and opportunities

Activity-dependent synaptic plasticity is a ubiquitous property of the nervous system that allows neurons to communicate and change their connections as a function of past experiences. Through reweighting of synaptic strengths, the nervous system can remodel itself, giving rise to durable memories that create the biological basis for mental function. In healthy individuals, synaptic plasticity undergoes characteristic developmental and aging trajectories. Dysfunctional plasticity, in turn, underlies a wide spectrum of neuropsychiatric disorders including depression, schizophrenia, addiction, and posttraumatic stress disorder. From a mechanistic standpoint, synaptic plasticity spans the gamut of spatial and temporal scales, from microseconds to the lifespan, from microns to the entire nervous system. With the numbers and strengths of synapses changing on such wide scales, there is an important need to develop measurement techniques with complimentary sensitivities and a growing number of approaches are now being harnessed for this purpose. Through hemodynamic measures, structural and tracer imaging, and noninvasive neuromodulation, it is possible to image structural and functional changes that underlie synaptic plasticity and associated behavioral learning. Here we review the mechanisms of neural plasticity and the historical and future trends in techniques that allow imaging of synaptic changes that accompany psychiatric disorders, highlighting emerging therapeutics and the challenges and opportunities accompanying this burgeoning area of study.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between organochlorine pesticides and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2003"“2004

While endocrine disruptors are emerging as a cause of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), little is known about the link between NAFLD and organochlorine pesticides (OCPs), one of the endocrine disruptors. We retrospectively analyzed the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2003"“2004 and compared the baseline demographics in individuals according to the presence of NAFLD (fatty liver index [FLI]"‰â‰¥"‰60). Logistic regression analysis was performed to determine whether OCP concentration affected NAFLD prevalence and subgroup analyses regarding NAFLD-related variables and advanced hepatic fibrosis (FIB-4"‰â‰¥"‰2.67) were performed. Of the 1515 individuals, 579 (38.2%) had NAFLD. Oxychlordane showed concentration-dependent risk for NAFLD (OR 3.471 in fourth quartile [Q4]; 95% CI 1.865"“6.458; P"‰="‰0.007). p,p"²-DDE and trans-nonachlor showed similar trends without statistical significance. Conversely, mirex showed the lowest risk for NAFLD in the highest concentration quartile (OR 0.29 in Q4; 95% CI 0.175"“0.483; P"‰<"‰0.001). Oxychlordane showed the most pronounced association with the levels of each component of FLI and liver enzymes. None of the OCPs were significantly associated with advanced fibrosis. In conclusion, among OCPs, exposure to oxychlordane showed the most prominent impact associated with NAFLD.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Crystal structure of potato 14-3-3 protein St14f revealed the importance of helix I in StFDL1 recognition

In potato (Solanum tuberosum L.), 14-3-3 protein forms a protein complex with the FLOWERING LOCUS T (FT)-like protein StSP6A and the FD-like protein StFDL1 to activate potato tuber formation. Eleven 14-3-3 isoforms were reported in potato, designated as St14a-k. In this study, the crystal structure of the free form of St14f was determined at 2.5Â Ã… resolution. Three chains were included in the asymmetric unit of the St14f free form crystal, and the structural deviation among the three chain structures was found on the C-terminal helix H and I. The St14f free form structure in solution was also investigated by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) residual dipolar coupling analysis, and the chain B in the crystal structure was consistent with NMR data. Compared to other crystal structures, St14f helix I exhibited a different conformation with larger B-factor values. Larger B-factor values on helix I were also found in the 14-3-3 free form structure with higher solvent contents. The mutation in St14f Helix I stabilized the complex with StFDL1. These data clearly showed that the flexibility of helix I of 14-3-3 protein plays an important role in the recognition of target protein.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multiomics, artificial intelligence, and precision medicine in perinatology

Technological advances in omics evaluation, bioinformatics, and artificial intelligence have made us rethink ways to improve patient outcomes. Collective quantification and characterization of biological data including genomics, epigenomics, metabolomics, and proteomics is now feasible at low cost with rapid turnover. Significant advances in the integration methods of these multiomics data sets by machine learning promise us a holistic view of disease pathogenesis and yield biomarkers for disease diagnosis and prognosis. Using machine learning tools and algorithms, it is possible to integrate multiomics data with clinical information to develop predictive models that identify risk before the condition is clinically apparent, thus facilitating early interventions to improve the health trajectories of the patients. In this review, we intend to update the readers on the recent developments related to the use of artificial intelligence in integrating multiomic and clinical data sets in the field of perinatology, focusing on neonatal intensive care and the opportunities for precision medicine. We intend to briefly discuss the potential negative societal and ethical consequences of using artificial intelligence in healthcare. We are poised for a new era in medicine where computational analysis of biological and clinical data sets will make precision medicine a reality.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Different transcriptional responses by the CRISPRa system in distinct types of heterochromatin in Drosophila melanogaster

Transcription factors (TFs) activate gene expression by binding to elements close to promoters or enhancers. Some TFs can bind to heterochromatic regions to initiate gene activation, suggesting that if a TF is able to bind to any type of heterochromatin, it can activate transcription. To investigate this possibility, we used the CRISPRa system based on dCas9-VPR as an artificial TF in Drosophila. dCas9-VPR was targeted to the TAHRE telomeric element, an example of constitutive heterochromatin, and to promoters and enhancers of the HOX Ultrabithorax (Ubx) and Sex Combs Reduced (Scr) genes in the context of facultative heterochromatin. dCas9-VPR robustly activated TAHRE transcription, showing that although this element is heterochromatic, dCas9-VPR was sufficient to activate its expression. In the case of HOX gene promoters, although Polycomb complexes epigenetically silence these genes, both were ectopically activated. When the artificial TF was directed to enhancers, we found that the expression pattern was different compared to the effect on the promoters. In the case of the Scr upstream enhancer, dCas9-VPR activated the gene ectopically but with less expressivity; however, ectopic activation also occurred in different cells. In the case of the bxI enhancer located in the third intron of Ubx, the presence of dCas9-VPR is capable of increasing transcription initiation while simultaneously blocking transcription elongation, generating a lack of functional phenotype. Our results show that CRISPRa system is able to activate transcription in any type of heterochromatin; nevertheless, its effect on transcription is subject to the intrinsic characteristics of each gene or regulatory element.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Risk factors for glaucoma are reflected in abnormal responses to frequency-doubling technology screening in both normal and glaucoma eyes

The frequency-doubling technology (FDT) screening test (FDT-C-20-1) has adopted in many recent population-based glaucoma surveys, but factors associated with false-positive (FP) responses to FDT-C-20-1 in normal eyes and false-negative (FN) responses in glaucoma eyes were not known. These factors were investigated in a population-based setting using the data from 3805 normal eyes (2381 subjects) and 272 eyes with definite glaucoma (215 subjects) in the Kumejima Study participants with reliable FDT-C-20-1 results. Considering the presence of at least one abnormal test point (P"‰<"‰0.01) as abnormal, the specificity and sensitivity of FDT-C-20-1 for glaucoma were 91.8% (95% confidence interval, 91.1"‰~"‰92.5) and 56.3% (47.0"‰~"‰62.5), respectively. Multivariate linear mixed-model logistic regression analysis showed correlations with older age, worse visual acuity, greater Î²-peripapillary area (P"‰<"‰0.001 for all comparisons) and more myopic refraction (P"‰="‰0.030) with the FP responses in normal eyes, and normal-tension glaucoma (P"‰="‰0.043), a better mean deviation value of Humphrey perimetry (P"‰="‰0.001), larger rim area (P"‰="‰0.041), and absence of disc hemorrhage (P"‰="‰0.015) with the FN responses in glaucoma eyes. In a population-based setting, abnormal responses to FDT-C-20-1 indicate the presence of a risk factor for glaucoma in normal eyes and risk factors for more rapid progression in glaucoma eyes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Decoupling PER phosphorylation, stability and rhythmic expression from circadian clock function by abolishing PER-CK1 interaction

Robust rhythms of abundances and phosphorylation profiles of PERIOD proteins were thought be the master rhythms that drive mammalian circadian clock functions. PER stability was proposed to be a major determinant of period length. In mammals, CK1 forms stable complexes with PER. Here we identify the PER residues essential for PER-CK1 interaction. In cells and in mice, their mutation abolishes PER phosphorylation and CLOCK hyperphosphorylation, resulting in PER stabilization, arrhythmic PER abundance and impaired negative feedback process, indicating that PER acts as the CK1 scaffold in circadian feedback mechanism. Surprisingly, the mutant mice exhibit robust short period locomotor activity and other physiological rhythms but low amplitude molecular rhythms. PER-CK1 interaction has two opposing roles in regulating CLOCK-BMAL1 activity. These results indicate that the circadian clock can function independently of PER phosphorylation and abundance rhythms due to another PER-CRY-dependent feedback mechanism and that period length can be uncoupled from PER stability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capacitive humidity sensing properties of freestanding bendable porous SiO/Si thin films

The fabrication of freestanding bendable films without polymer substrates is demonstrated as a capacitive humidity-sensing material. The bendable and porous SiO2/Si films are simply prepared by electrochemical-assisted stripping, metal-assisted chemical etching, followed by oxidation procedures. The capacitive humidity-sensing properties of the fabricated porous SiO2/Si film are characterized as a function of the relative humidity and frequency. The remarkable sensing performance is demonstrated in the wide RH range from 13.8 to 79.0%. The sensing behavior of the porous SiO2/Si film is studied by electrochemical impedance spectroscopy analysis. Additionally, the reliability of the porous SiO2/Si sensing material is confirmed by cyclic and long-term sensing tests.
TECHNOLOGY

