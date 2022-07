AUSTIN, Texas — A call to conserve electricity was issued on Monday amid fear that Texas could experience rolling blackouts. Projections showed the power grid could struggle to keep up with peak demand across the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked businesses and residents to conserve electricity between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday to avoid controlled outages. ERCOT called the request precautionary and officials said they did not think rolling blackouts would be necessary.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO