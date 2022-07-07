ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas woman shot for possibly flashing back high beams at other driver, police say

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas -- A north Texas woman was shot in the face for possibly flashing her high beams at another driver on July 4, authorities say. The woman was driving in Fort Worth along Kings Oak Lane at about 3 a.m....

abc13.com

Comments / 3

Tanya Axtell
4d ago

they did that in PHX a few years back, but would drive around at night without lights and when oncoming traffic would flash lights at them they would open fire at the car and then speed away. not sure if they were ever caught

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Asking for Help Tracking Down SUV in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

Dallas police are asking for help identifying the vehicle suspected in the deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 71-year-old woman Friday night. In a statement, Dallas police said the SUV was going northbound in the 13400 block of Esperanza Road, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 635 in Far North Dallas, when it struck a pedestrian shortly after 9:30 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog.Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog. The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Dallas Animal Services has the dog in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#North Texas#Beams#Violent Crime#Wfaa
fox4news.com

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

DALLAS - A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog multiple times in Dallas Saturday morning. Police said this happened just before 8 a.m., in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive. Officers were called out to the animal attack and found that a dog bit the child multiple...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Domestic violence suspect dies days after Fort Worth police shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man has died days after being shot by police officers outside a Fort Worth home. Body and dash camera video released last week shows 31-year-old Alejandro Molina Cornelio leading officers on a high-speed chase. Officers shot him after they said he rammed a patrol vehicle...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested, Accused in Frisco Aggravated Assault

Two suspects were arrested in Frisco for their involvement in an aggravated assault involving two children in June, Frisco police said Thursday. On June 30, 18-year-old Jackson Clevenger was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second suspect, 20-year-old Clayton Isaac Jr., was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
FRISCO, TX
wbap.com

Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
wbap.com

Reported As A Car Accident, It Turned Out To Be A Homicide

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police are trying to untangle a homicide that was first reported to them Monday night as a car accident. The owner of a home near the intersection of McCart Avenue and Altamesa Boulevard told police he was outside, standing on his front lawn, when a car came slowly driving down his street, jumped the curb, and crashed into his house. It smashed into a room where his daughter was watching television. The room was demolished, but his daughter was not injured. Police later discovered the driver had been shot. He has since died of his injuries. The homeowner says when the car hit his house he saw two other men jump out of it, and run off. Fort Worth Police are now trying to determine why the driver was shot, who shot him, and where.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy