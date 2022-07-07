ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Forecast: One More Shot At 100°, “Cooler” Weather This Weekend

By Jamie Warriner
Ozarks First.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot weather continues to blanket the area with quite a few spots hitting 100° again Wednesday afternoon. 100° has remained just out of reach in Springfield with Wednesday’s high at 99°. Despite falling short of triple-digit highs, this is still the hottest 3-day stretch since August of...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Heat Takes A Break For A Day

Friday’s weather featured spotty areas of shower and thunderstorm activity and one final day of blistering heat. Friday’s high was 99°, tying the record high of 99° set in 2012. The afternoon heat came with more humidity too as moisture pooled up behind a cool front dropping south across the area. This led to some of the highest “feels like” temperatures of the week in Springfield with heat indices that topped out a little under 110°.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Tips for watering lawns in high heat in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — July is Smart Irrigation Month, and that means there’s no better time to practice eco- and lawn-friendly watering habits. Horticulture Field Specialist Robert Balek from the University of Missouri Extension said that there are a few smart water practices that people can do to preserve water and even improve the health of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MoDOT starts I-44 rebuild at MO 477/Mulroy Road interchange on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On July 11, MoDOT is starting a pair of projects along I-44 between Springfield and Strafford. The projects include pavement improvement along I-44 and a bridge rehabilitation of Missouri Route 744/Mulroy Road. According to MoDOT’s website, the Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers can expect lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
KYTV

Ava Man Dead After Hitting Deer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Ava Missouri has died after a crash Saturday in Christian County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Tommy Hampton was driving eight miles east of Oldfield Missouri on Highway UU when he hit a deer, causing his Honda motorcycle to overturn. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The exact time of the crash is unknown, and the Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Fire leaves Kimberling City restaurant a total loss

Just weeks after the Buttonwood Center blaze, another fire has devastated a business in Kimberling City. Firefighters with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District were alerted and dispatched to a fire at Pop’s Smoke Shack, located in the Kimberling Center strip mall adjacent to the Kimberling City Inn. According to a statement from the SSCFPD, at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, fire crews arrived on scene to a fully involved fire in the screened in addition, where the smokers used by the restaurant were located.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
Laclede Record

Fair has been held in several locations over the years

Fairs in Laclede County Have been held in different locations for more than 120 years. Before 1900, a series of street fairs and farmers’ exhibits were held each year during the fall on Commercial Street. Dr. J.M. Perkins originated the idea and the plan, which he used for this first street fair. The main exhibits were located in the opera house located on the third story of the Sam Farrar building at the corner of Jefferson and Commercial. There was an elaborate display , fruit, cooking and agricultural products. Vacant lots on and near Commercial Street were used for livestock and driving horses. The Lingsweiler building (where the Laclede County Record is now located) was not yet built at the time of the first fairs and there was ample space for the construction of pens for swine and stalls for cattle. Commercial Street was always used for the exhibition of the gaits of saddle horses, and all the second and third floor windows of the business buildings were decorated. The fair was also held for many years where the Lebanon Senior High School is now located. When the Nelson Community Center was built in the 1960s the fair was held at that location until it was moved to the new Laclede County Fairgrounds next to Cowan Civic Center.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#One More Shot#Heat Wave#Thunderstorms#Excessive Heat Warning
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Wild Bill Hickok vs. Davis Tutt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Almost everyone’s story ends in a cemetery. So many headstones. So many stories. In an old part of Maple Park Cemetery, a red, recently-dedicated headstone stands out. Its story is etched on its back with playing cards, a pocket watch, and a pistol. “It’s a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

High-speed chase through Springfield ends when a man is hit by a car on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash following a high-speed chase in Springfield ended with the driver hospitalized. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when 39-year-old Lonnie Mackie led deputies on a high-speed chase. Deputies tried to pull him over because they believed he was driving under the influence in a stolen car.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CDC moves Greene County to high COVID-19 transmission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker now rates community transmission of the virus in Greene County as high. The agency recommends you, “Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.”
GREENE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOLR10 News

Republic/Campbell intersection improvements and several new developments are on city council’s agenda Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Monday, July 11, Springfield City Council members will hold the city’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Historic City Hall. One of the busiest intersections in Springfield will be the site of some major changes soon. Likely up for a vote Monday is improvements to Campbell Avenue and Republic Road. The $5.3 million project will upgrade traffic signals, add turn lanes, and improve sidewalks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

COVID-19 hospitalizations climb in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in Greene County are at the highest levels since March. This is the Springfield Greene County Dashboard’s look at hospitalizations over time. You can clearly see the waves of COVID-19 cases dating back to July of 2020. The current number of those admitted...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton County crash investigation, kidnap guilty plea, counterfeit money alert and peak energy advisory

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say a Newton County deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle. The crash sent its rider to the hospital in serious condition. The crash happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Thursday near east 32-nd and south Finley streets in Joplin. The officer on the scene says both the Newton County Tahoe and the motorized bike were traveling east. The Joplin police major crash team is currently investigating the incident. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy