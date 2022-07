HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council agreed to sell the parcel of land for a spec building in the city's industrial park on Tuesday. "Brad Pryor is here with Salt City Investments," said city attorney Paul Brown. "It's to sell lot 5 of the business park to that group for $100,000. It's approximately $5,000 an acre. It's 20 usable acres, which is how the figure is arrived at. They intend to build a shell, subject to finish by whatever business that they attract."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO