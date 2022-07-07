Propane Grill Explodes Burning Man’s Face In Land O’ Lakes

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A man in Land O’ Lakes is being flown by medevac to a local hospital after a gas grill exploded Wednesday.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, an adult male was attempting to light a propane grill when it exploded in his face. Investigators say this happened on Calla Lilly Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter transport due to the burns sustained.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known and we will update this story as more details are released.

