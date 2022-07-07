ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Propane Grill Explodes Burning Man’s Face In Land O’ Lakes

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – A man in Land O’ Lakes is being flown by medevac to a local hospital after a gas grill exploded Wednesday.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, an adult male was attempting to light a propane grill when it exploded in his face. Investigators say this happened on Calla Lilly Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

Firefighters on the scene called for a medical helicopter transport due to the burns sustained.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known and we will update this story as more details are released.

FLORIDA STATE
