Four People Shot In Tampa, Suspect Not In Custody

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims at Courtland St. N. and Chelsea St. E.

According to investigators, there are four victims, 3 adult males and 1 adult female, and all have non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Suspect(s) in this case remains unknown at this time. This investigation is still active and ongoing and we will update this story as more details are released.

