ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Four People Shot In Tampa, Suspect Not In Custody

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0gX2YbcE00

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Department is on the scene of a shooting involving multiple victims at Courtland St. N. and Chelsea St. E.

According to investigators, there are four victims, 3 adult males and 1 adult female, and all have non-life-threatening injuries and are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Suspect(s) in this case remains unknown at this time. This investigation is still active and ongoing and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man arrested for murder of 14-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Tampa. Ronny Walker was charged with premeditated first degree murder on Thursday for the murder of Nilexia B. Alexander, who was a runaway out of Temple Terrace according to the Tampa Police.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Altercation at bar leads to deadly South Tampa shooting

TAMPA — Detectives with the Tampa Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jarred Deon White and charged him with second-degree murder in relation to a July 8 shooting death in South Tampa. According to reports, TPD officers responded to the area of 401 S. Howard Avenue at 2:48 a.m. in reference...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

One fatally shot near SoHo bars in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a shooting death that took place near a bar along South Howard Avenue. Around 2:48 a.m., police responded to an area near MacDinton's after receiving a report that a man was shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

25-year-old accused of murdering man after argument at bar on South Howard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man faces a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of another man early Friday at a bar on South Howard Avenue. Jarred White was arrested after he approached one of the responding officers and said he just shot someone, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. Police say a 9mm handgun was taken from White's front waistband.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tampa Police Department#Violent Crime#National Headlines#The Free Press
police1.com

Police: Fla. man killed by deputies wanted a 'nice shootout' and to 'kill cops'

TAMPA, Fla. — A carjacking suspect told relatives he wanted a “nice shootout” with police the day before Pinellas deputies fatally shot him, according to investigators. Dashcam footage obtained by the Tampa Bay Times shows Robert Hubbard, 43, of Tampa, pointing a gun at deputies, then falling to the ground as bullets fly. Hubbard died at the scene after deputies fired 59 rounds at him, authorities said.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

VIDEO: Police search for armed suspect in Tampa gas station robbery

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said an unknown male suspect robbed a gas station at gunpoint on Friday morning in Tampa. According to police, the suspect walked into a Chevron gas station at 5035 Fowler Avenue E. in Tampa. Video released by Tampa Police showed the suspect drew a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. TPD said the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and fled the store on foot.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay News 9

Tampa family desperate to bring home injured niece after fatal crash in Mexico

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Cindy Garcia and her family are dealing with an incredible family loss, while also focused on a desperate effort to save their niece. Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia, 12, was the only survivor of a deadly crash in Leon, Mexico, on June 23. Officials say a charter bus hit the pickup truck her father was driving head on. Her parents, Maria and Cruz, and her grandparents, Enrique and Alicia, died in the crash. Jasmin suffered critical injuries.
TAMPA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa police use controversial surveillance tactic

Tampa police are using a surveillance tactic that's been criticized as infringing on civil rights and even ruled unconstitutional in another state. State of play: Creative Loafing's Justin Garcia reports that TPD has been using geofencing, which collects data from any electronic device in an area designated by police within a certain time range to investigate suspected crimes. Why it matters: If your device goes near a geofence, you could find yourself the suspect of a crime — whether or not you committed one. Defense lawyers and civil rights advocates have argued that geofencing violates privacy protections in the Fourth...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
125K+
Followers
16K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy