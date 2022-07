SPOKANE, Wash. - There might finally be some good news for future home buyers! The market may be taking a turn, according to local realtor, Marianne Bornhoft. “I’m looking right now with buyers every day. And they are still out there looking, and they are still making offers, and there are still bidding wars. There just aren't maybe 17 offers now, there’s seven,” Bornhoft explained.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO