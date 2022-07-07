Group providing care to Saratoga, Belmont backstretch workers

The White Party with a Splash of Color brings in money that’s critical to the operation at Saratoga Bridges – a non-profit that, for more than 60 years, has been providing services and programs to children and adults with developmental disabilities. The party, which will feature silent and live auction items, with 100% of the money raised going directly to the benefits Saratoga Bridges provides, is Saturday, July 16. Part of the summer celebration in Saratoga Springs, which coincides with opening week at the race course.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the adoption of a proposed Local Law No. 2 for the year 2022, entitled "A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2021, 'A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 5 of 2021, A Local Law Amending and Updating Local Law No. 6 of 2014, Warren County Ethics and Disclosure Law'". The purpose of the Local Law is to revise and update the Ethics and Disclosure Law for Warren County in accordance with the provisions of Article 18 of the General Municipal Law. If adopted, Local Law No. 2 of 2022 will supercede Warren County Local Law No. 6 of 2021 which established ethical principles and standards to be followed by certain covered persons including Warren County's Elected and Appointed Officials, its Officers and certain employees in policy making positions or who have discretionary authority, and instituted requirements regarding the disclosure of certain "interests" as defined in the Local Law in accordance with the required annual filing of written disclosure statements.
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Saratoga County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be operating with extended hours starting Monday, July 11. These extended hours apply to the Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, and Wilton DMV locations. These locations will now be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45...
State police are looking for a missing child with autism in Washington County. They say 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing Sunday morning. He wandered off near the Washington County Fairgrounds. Police say he is unfamiliar with the area. Onnex is described as 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds....
The sixth electric city comic con is happening today in Schenectady. People of all ages can meet several comic artists and writers. There will also be local vendors, workshops and programs. The day will end with a cosplay costume contest. It all begins at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at...
Practically all of upstate New York, save for Albany and Rensselaer County, and two Southern Tier counties-- in the green. The low- risk levels are a good sign of easing pandemic problems. But on the day that positive news comes out, we learn that Montgomery County that has shut down its DMV for the rest of the week because of what they called an extreme staffing shortage due to Covid-19. That means all appointments are cancelled and need to be rescheduled.
If you want to take out a kayak or go fishing in Saratoga County, be aware that one popular pier and launch site is closed this summer. The Town of Ballston was forced to close down the public walkway and fishing pier suffered severe damage over the winter, deeming the structure unsafe. The Town posted a statement on their official website:
It’s a full house at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The Menands shelter needs help finding homes for multiple animals. They will be open for adoptions Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m…. All adoption fees for dogs one year and older are one-hundred dollars until the end of...
On Friday, Warren County Public Health put out a post on social media reminding residents to keep track of the current use-by of COVID-19 test kits. The county said that employees have received numerous questions as to the validity of dates on the boxes of home test kits.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — According to the New York State COVID-19 data tracker, the Capital Region’s seven-day average percent positivity rate is 8.6%. Albany County’s percent positive rate is 7.8%, while Rensselaer County’s is 7.3% and Saratoga County’s is 8.5%. Albany County has 17 new...
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Governor Hochul today announced state and federal housing grants and tax credits that will help transform the former Elmer Avenue School into Elmer Gardens, a senior housing complex. Better Community Neighborhoods Inc. (BCNI) and Home Leasing, the Rochester-based affordable housing developer/manager, will lead the development project.
MALTA, N.Y. — On Friday, Alyssa Houle and Kaitlyn Beck celebrated the grand opening of their new hair salon in Malta. To mark the grand opening of the Malta location of Dollhouse & Co., Houle and Beck hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at Dollhouse & Co. located at 1105 Ellsworth Boulevard in the town of Malta. Friends and family of Houle and Beck as well as various leaders from across the Capital Region, all gathered at Dollhouse & Co. to celebrate and congratulate Houle and Beck.
The Columbia County Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to take precautions during tick season. The department is currently awaiting the results of a Columbia County resident for the Powassan virus, a rare, viral tick-borne illness.
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The next time your head is pulsing, and you can’t see straight, look no further than St. Mary’s Healthcare for specialized headache care. The healthcare provider announced Thursday that its new Headache Center, located at the St. Mary’s Rao Outpatient Pavilion at 4950 State Highway 30 in Amsterdam, is open for business. The team is looking forward to treating patients ages 17 and older with all types of headaches, they said.
CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham SummerFest is returning with food, vendors, and entertainment on Saturday, July 9. The event made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is held on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The Chatham...
AMSTERDAM – St. Mary’s Healthcare is announcing the opening of its new headache center in Amsterdam. The team there will see patients ages 17 and older and specialize in all types of headaches. Health care officials say there is a significant increase in people suffering from headaches, and...
Troy city leaders are urging people not to trespass in the Poestenkill Gorge. Over the years, several people have drowned.NewsChannel 13 has covered dangerous incidents there several times. Public access to the Poestenkill Gorge, including swimming or climbing, is prohibited. Additional fencing, trail markings and signs were installed after a...
