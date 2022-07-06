A How-To for Tubing the Deschutes River in Bend

REDMOND, OR-- Redmond Fire and Rescue is creating a new program to help people secure their property after a fire. "Current practice is: once we’re done, the fire’s put out, everybody’s safe and good to go and has a place to stay, the residence is left unsecured, unfortunately," says Redmond Fire Marshal Tom Mooney, "Insurance companies, they don’t come out the same day an incident happens and so the property can stay open. It can create a safety hazard in the community." He hopes this new Board-Up Service Roster will ease some stress at an already traumatic time, "We’re trying to help the citizens. They’ve just had a horrible day, a horrible experience with their home catching on fire. We don’t want to leave it unsecured, just for the safety of the community and the safety of the items still within their home."

REDMOND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO