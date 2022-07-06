ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A How-To for Tubing the Deschutes River in Bend

By Bend Mag Staff
bendmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a hot summer’s day in Bend, it can seem like the entire town is in the Deschutes River. According to the Bend Park and Recreation District, in recent summers, more than 200,000 river users floated and paddled the river between Memorial Day and Labor Day. For the uninitiated, it can...

bendmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
cascadebusnews.com

Balloons Over Bend Brings Color to the Skies of Central Oregon

Lay It Out Events is pleased to announce the return of an annual favorite — The RE/MAX Key Properties Balloons Over Bend. Where else will you find breathtaking views of hot air balloons drifting across the skyline of the Cascade Mountains? It’s all about early morning launches, night glows and making memories to last a lifetime.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Overland Expo comes to Redmond this weekend

Adventure awaits this weekend at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, which is hosting the Overland Expo. The event, happening Friday – Sunday, presents more than 300 hours of classes and trainings for motorcycle and four-wheel drive enthusiasts. There will also be roundtable discussions and more than 100...
REDMOND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Summer Festival Returns This Weekend

BEND, OR-- Bend Summer Festival returns this weekend to Downtown Bend. Aaron Swtizer, with Lay it Out Events, says they’re not immune to the region’s hiring challenges, "With events, there’s a lot of temporary staff and traditionally we’re used to seeing droves of young people who want to be here for the summer and work at events, and events are pretty fun to work at. But, that’s just not been the case this year. So, core staff gets spread a little thin producing these."
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Surfing#Labor Day#How To#Canoe#Sunscreen#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Little Did I Know: The Officers Quarters in Bend

If you’ve ever driven down Portland Avenue — and considering all the construction going on around Newport Avenue, it seems like everyone is — you’ve seen a series of apartments strangely named “The Officers Quarters.”. It’s right across the street from a 100-year-old mail post...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Initiative Brewing to move operations, open restaurant in Madras

An older building in Jefferson County may just be turned into a new gathering place for the community. Initiative Brewing in Redmond has plans to come to the town of Madras. “It’s a great opportunity for the city to take an existing building and renovate it and rehabilitate it,” said Madras City Councilor Gabriel Soliz. “They are going to bring a lot of jobs into the community, which is great. I believe they said about 40 jobs would be coming in, which is massive as you know.”
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ

Worthy Garden Club announces purchase of WinterCreek Nursery

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Worthy Garden Club is happy to announce the purchase of WinterCreek Nursery, the largest native plant nursery in Central Oregon. The purchase is part of the Garden Club’s expansion into active conservation and restoration of natural areas. Here's the rest of the announcement:. This...
RETAIL
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch your speed: Extra traffic patrols in Central Oregon next week

The video above is from last month during a ride-along with Bend PD on its speed patrols on the Bend Parkway. Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday of next week, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Redmond Fire To Start "Board Up" Roster

REDMOND, OR-- Redmond Fire and Rescue is creating a new program to help people secure their property after a fire. "Current practice is: once we’re done, the fire’s put out, everybody’s safe and good to go and has a place to stay, the residence is left unsecured, unfortunately," says Redmond Fire Marshal Tom Mooney, "Insurance companies, they don’t come out the same day an incident happens and so the property can stay open. It can create a safety hazard in the community." He hopes this new Board-Up Service Roster will ease some stress at an already traumatic time, "We’re trying to help the citizens. They’ve just had a horrible day, a horrible experience with their home catching on fire. We don’t want to leave it unsecured, just for the safety of the community and the safety of the items still within their home."
REDMOND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Mosquito Problems in Southern Deschutes County

We have had a few dry years in a row which has allowed mosquito eggs to build up in the wetlands. With all of the rain this spring, it hatched them out and the mosquitoes are thick. The cold temperatures had prevented the vector district from doing any adult mosquito control, and there was a gap in services for a week because of a staffing shortage.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man becomes oldest to win Alaska’s Mount Marathon Race

A Bend man has made history at one of Alaska’s storied marathons. Max King won the 94th edition of the Mount Marathon Race on Monday. It takes runners 3.1 miles while climbing 3,000 feet in elevation. He sailed in with a time of 43 minutes and 37 seconds. King,...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s hot real estate market shows signs of cooling amid nationwide slowdown

It appears that Central Oregon’s hot real estate market is not immune to the nationwide cooldown, as inflation, rising mortgage rates and still near record-high prices have an impact on sales and inventory, a monthly real estate report released Thursday indicated. The post Central Oregon’s hot real estate market shows signs of cooling amid nationwide slowdown appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net

Fatal Hwy. 126, Deschutes Co., July 8

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Chevrolet Impala, operated by Evan Borden (28) of Bend, attempted to turn left into a pullout on the westbound shoulder. A Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Rodney Miller (51) of Terrebonne, was following the Chevrolet and struck collided with the driver’s side door while the car was turning. Miller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Borden was uninjured and criminally cited for DUII and Reckless driving. Hwy 126W was closed for approximately 5 hours while Oregon State Police Collison Reconstruction Unit members investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 126W

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (July 7, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at approximately 8:35 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near milepost 108. This is approximately two miles west of Redmond. The preliminary investigation...
REDMOND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy