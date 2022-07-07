ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Dozens of cats removed from Ohio home deemed health hazard

By Samantha Bender
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKUCG_0gX2WT0M00

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A home in Ohio is condemned and over 40 cats were removed by the Columbiana County Humane Society.

The Humane Society and City Health Department said it’s the worst ammonia-filled home they’ve ever seen.

Ohio woman accused of attacking paramedic

Humane agents and housing inspectors geared up with respirators and gloves before heading into the home on Baum Street.

“I honestly don’t know how anyone could survive in this home,” said Amy Toot, Columbiana County housing inspector.

Toot said the investigation into the home started as an anonymous smell complaint that came into the Humane Society, as well as some neighboring complaints that came into the health department.

“A search warrant was actually obtained in this case by the Humane Society agent because of the animal stench coming from the home,” Toot said.

Reports: Ohio driver crashes 2 days in a row, blames medical condition

That warrant was served around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and continued through the evening.

“The unsanitary conditions of the home and excessive conditions in the home resulted in an immediate vacation of the occupant in addition to a repair or demolish order for the home,” Toot said.

An elderly woman was living alone in the home at the time.

Cats were found all over the home and inside the walls and ceilings. Forty-one have been rescued so far and it is expected there could be as many as 10 more to remove. Humane agents said cat urine was running down the walls.

Erica Rice with the Humane Society said they are full, but they are making space for the rescued cats.

Family dog saves kids from mountain lion in Colorado

“We can’t adopt these cats out for quite some time. So, while they’re with us, we need unscented clumping cat litter. We need Purina kitten food, Purina cat food, paper towels,” Rice said.

All donations can be brought to their shelter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
whio.com

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio

Photos: Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued in Ohio 300 fish, six ducks, five snakes, five dogs, four ferrets, three turtles, three tarantulas, two geese, two alligators, a cat, a rabbit, a scorpion and a snapping turtle were all found inside the Portage County home. (Portage County Sheriff’s Office)
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
WHIO Dayton

Dozens of animals and 300 fish rescued during drug bust in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators executing a search warrant at an Ohio home as part of a drug investigation were surprised to discover more than 30 animals, as well as hundreds of fish. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that when they served the search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Mountain Lion#Colorado#Housing#Animals#Pets#The Humane Society#City Health Department
WECT

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Deputies find missing Tuscarawas County man

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Update: The man has been found. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 76-year-old man. He was last seen driving away from his house on Michael Lane in Zoar at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies said he suffers...
KDKA News Radio

PA issues spotted lanternfly warning

State leaders have issued another warning about the spotted lanternfly as more counties are added to the quarantine list. Washington, Armstrong and Indiana counties were added to the quarantine list this year - prohibiting the movement of the spotted lanternfly at any stage of life. The state's Agriculture secretary Russell...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Multiple departments battle Trumbull County house fire

WARREN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from several departments responded to a Warren Township house fire early Friday morning. Firefighters from Newton Falls responded to the 900 block of Bane Street around 2 a.m. Newton Falls firefighters said the house was vacant and that it appeared to be a relit fire.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy