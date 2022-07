Kelly Cushing: Elections: It’s quantity not quality in voting. Let Democracy thrive by changing city council elections to even years. I recently read Bob Yates’ monthly newsletter in which he vehemently opposes the proposal to change the city council election from odd- to even-year election cycles. In his objection, he wrote, “Maybe the motive here really is to get more people to vote in city council elections, under the belief that quantity is better than quality.” The context here suggests the councilman disagrees with increasing voter turnout (increasing quantity) and rather, prefers only “quality” votes be cast. I have just one question: How exactly is a “quality” vote defined?

BOULDER, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO