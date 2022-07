Now that the coach has been hired (welcome to Boston, Jim Montgomery), the general manager has his extension in place, and the first-line center and captain has re-upped for another year, the hockey questions can capture center stage. This week the NHL entry draft kicks off in Montreal. For yet another year, the Bruins do not have a first-round selection, having traded their pick to the Anaheim Ducks to acquire Hampus Lindholm. Recently, reports have begun to surface that the Bruins are exploring opportunities to trade back into the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO