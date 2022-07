SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have been easing nationally over the past week, but in Utah, they are still hovering around AAA’s record high average cost set just last week. The discrepancy between the current national average of $4.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded versus Utah’s current average of $5.23 has many people reaching out on social media and through KSL’s tip line, wondering why many other states have cheaper prices than we do.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO