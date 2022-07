WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in an apartment in the 1800 block of 9th Street. WFPD officials said the property owner went to the rear apartment at the address after not receiving payments from the tenant for several months. The owner reportedly had to force his way into the building before he found the body.

