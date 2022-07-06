ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

SEC opponents released for 2022-2023 women's basketball season

By Joel Boenitz
Columbia Missourian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SEC released the conference opponents for MU women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season Wednesday. The 16-game schedule includes both home and...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barrett Sallee releases SEC head coaching rankings for 2022 — where's Kirby Smart?

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports recently ranked the 14 head coaches in the SEC heading into the 2022 college football season. In a conference that still houses Nick Saban, there’s hardly a question as to who occupies the No. 1 spot on the list. Despite Georgia and Kirby Smart finally conquering Saban and the Crimson Tide, Smart is likely to remain below Saban on any list until the Alabama head coach officially resigns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Grove Report

SEC QB Room Rankings: Where Do Rebels Land?

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in an ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. The injury to star...
OXFORD, MS
CowbellCorner

TV Schedule Announced for Mississippi State Takeover Day on SEC Network

Mississippi State will take over the SEC Network this weekend to show off some of the biggest moments from the 2021-2022 athletics year. The takeover will begin on Saturday at 11 p.m. CT and run until Sunday at 11 p.m. CT. The TV schedule features a few of the top games from the past year in sports such as football, volleyball, baseball, softball and women's soccer. Some of the documentaries that SEC Network has put together for the university in recent years will also be shown.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Women’s basketball 2022-2023 home and road SEC opponents announced

With the new leader and 2021 SEC Coach of the Year, Joni Taylor, set to begin her Texas A&M tenure in the 2022-2023 season, the Aggies learned their Southeast Conference home and road opponents this week. Their home slate will consist of Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee. Their road schedule has the Aggies playing at Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi St., South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Game dates, tip-off times, and viewing information will be confirmed and released at a later date. The Aggies’ non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date, as well, when opponents and game details are finalized. There will be no return to Athens in 2022-2023 for coach Taylor, but emotions will be running high when the Aggies host the Lady Bulldogs in Reed Arena come conference play. A proven winner and leader the entire athletics department believes in, coach Taylor will look to bring Aggies women’s basketball back to national prominence as quickly and efficiently as possible. The time is coming 😏#GigEm | @SEC pic.twitter.com/2qufh6v5Bg — Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) July 6, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, TX

