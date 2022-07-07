This handcrafted chocolate shop ranks as Washington’s best, Yelp says. What to know

Yelp named the best chocolate shops in every state, and Intrigue Chocolate Co. in Seattle ranked as the best in Washington. Screengrab from Intrigue Chocolate Co.

A small-batch handcrafted chocolate shop in Seattle ranked as the best in Washington on Yelp’s list of the best shops for those yummy treats in every state and Canada.

Chocolate lovers can get their fill at Intrigue Chocolate Co.

Intrigue Chocolate sells cacao tea, hot cocoa mix, craft chocolate and truffles.

“Let me tell you, all their chocolates have different flavor profile. It’s not one of those chocolate stores that just put different ‘ingredients’ into the same base chocolate,” one reviewer wrote. “They sell chocolate from different part of the world, so the flavor, acidity, and sweetness are all unique.”

To find the top chocolate shops in every state, Yelp looked at businesses in the chocolate category. Then each shop was ranked using such factors as the total volume and ratings of reviews.

The list was released ahead of World Chocolate Day on July 7.

Here are the best chocolate shops in every U.S. state: