This handcrafted chocolate shop ranks as Washington’s best, Yelp says. What to know
A small-batch handcrafted chocolate shop in Seattle ranked as the best in Washington on Yelp’s list of the best shops for those yummy treats in every state and Canada.
Chocolate lovers can get their fill at Intrigue Chocolate Co.
Intrigue Chocolate sells cacao tea, hot cocoa mix, craft chocolate and truffles.
“Let me tell you, all their chocolates have different flavor profile. It’s not one of those chocolate stores that just put different ‘ingredients’ into the same base chocolate,” one reviewer wrote. “They sell chocolate from different part of the world, so the flavor, acidity, and sweetness are all unique.”
To find the top chocolate shops in every state, Yelp looked at businesses in the chocolate category. Then each shop was ranked using such factors as the total volume and ratings of reviews.
The list was released ahead of World Chocolate Day on July 7.
Here are the best chocolate shops in every U.S. state:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Alaska Wild Berry Products
- Alabama (Gulf Shores): Chocolate Corner & Ice Cream
- Arkansas (Bentonville): Markham & Fitz
- Arizona (Scottsdale): Zak’s Chocolate
- California (Idyllwild): El Buen Cacao
- Colorado (Denver): Stargazer Fine Chocolates and Coffee
- Connecticut (Goshen): Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Chocolates
- DC (Washington): The Chocolate House
- Delaware (Rehoboth Beach): Snyder’s Candy
- Florida (Lauderdale by the Sea): Jan’s Homemade Candies
- Georgia (Atlanta): Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate
- Hawaii (Naalehu): Paradise Meadows, South Point Road
- Iowa (Ames): Chocolaterie Stam – Ames
- Idaho (Boise): The Chocolat Bar
- Illinois (Chicago): Chocolat Uzma
- Indiana (Indianapolis): SoChatti
- Kansas (Wichita): Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates
- Kentucky (Louisville): Art Eatables
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Southern Candymakers
- Massachusetts (Jamaica Plain): cacao
- Maryland (Baltimore): Pure Chocolate By Jinji
- Maine (Lubec): Monica’s Chocolates
- Michigan (Grand Rapids): Mokaya
- Minnesota (Saint Paul): Legacy Chocolates
- Missouri (Kansas City): Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates
- Mississippi (Jackson): Nandy’s Candy
- Montana (Bozeman): La Châtelaine Chocolat Co.
- Nebraska (Lincoln): The Chocolate Season
- Nevada (Gardnerville): Chocolate Shoppe
- New Hampshire (Manchester): Dancing Lion Chocolate
- New Jersey (Merchantville): Aunt Charlotte”s Candies & Gifts
- New Mexico (Taos): Chokolà
- New York (New York): Confectionery
- North Carolina (Raleigh): Escazú Chocolates
- North Dakota (Fargo): Sweet Dreams Confections
- Ohio (Grandview Heights): Pure Imagination Chocolatier
- Oklahoma (Norman): Apple Tree Chocolate
- Oregon (Portland): JinJu Patisserie
- Pennsylvania (Hellertown): Dolce Patisserie
- Rhode Island (Warwick): Trinity Confections
- South Carolina (Charleston): Christophe Artisan Chocolatier-Patissier
- South Dakota (Deadwood): Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates
- Tennessee (Chattanooga): The Hot Chocolatier
- Texas (San Antonio): Delice Chocolatier & Patisserie
- Utah (Springdale): Springdale Candy Company
- Vermont (Stowe): Laughing Moon Chocolates
- Virginia (Alexandria): Fleurir Hand Grown Chocolates
- Washington (Seattle): Intrigue Chocolate
- West Virginia (Vienna): Holl’s Chocolate
- Wisconsin (Milwaukee): Indulgence Chocolatiers
- Wyoming (Jackson): CocoLove
