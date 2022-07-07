ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in the leg, another suffered graze wound near school in West Garfield Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - One man suffered a graze wound, and another was shot in the leg near a school Wednesday...

Woman shot during altercation in Rogers Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the leg during an altercation in Rogers Park Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of North Sheridan. At about 3:21 a.m., police say a 29-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known female offender. The offender produced a...
Would-be robber shot inside Roseland business, police say

A man was shot after he tried to rob a business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood, according to Chicago police. About noon, the 58-year-old tried to hold up the business in the 10300 block of South Calumet, but was shot by someone else inside, police said. The...
4 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting near River North bar

CHICAGO - Four people were shot, one critically, near a bar in River North early Sunday. The shooting occurred near Snicker's Bar and Grill in the 400 block of North State Street. At about 1:11 a.m., police responded to a call for shots fired and found multiple victims at the...
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 27-year-old in South Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a man last year in the South Loop. Martin Torres, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Torres fatally shot a 27-year-old man in the 1300 block of South Canal on September 17, 2021. The...
Driver Dies After Van Crashes Into Chicago School, Officials Say

A driver has died after their van slammed into a school in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to Chicago fire officials, a van crashed into the Bret Harte magnate school, located in the 1500 block of East 56th Street, early Sunday morning. The driver was transported...
31-year-old man wounded in Beverly shooting

CHICAGO — Police said a 31-year-old man was wounded early Sunday morning in a South Side shooting. According to 22nd District police, the 31-year-old was having an argument with another man near West 104th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the man shot at the 31-year-old several times and hit him once in the back before running away.
Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
Off-duty Chicago Police officer shot in back, left paralyzed after quarrel in Beverly

CHICAGO (CBS) – An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot in the back during a quarrel outside a bar in Beverly early Saturday morning. Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. at a tavern near 104th Street and Western Avenue.Multiple shots were fired after the altercation and the officer was struck once in the back, police said.A police source told us the shots that put the officer in the hospital were captured on Ring video.A source close to the investigation identified the 31-year-old officer who was shot as Daniel Golden. He a third-generation Chicago Police officer and a six-year veteran of the force, the source said.Ald. Matt O'Shea (19th) said a bullet hit the officer's spine and is now lodged in his chest.The officer is now paralyzed from the waist down and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Saturday night, a source said.One person was in custody late Saturday, but charges had not been filed.
Man shot while filling up gas tank in Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO - A man was shot while filling up his gas tank in Garfield Ridge Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 4900 block of South Cicero. At about 1:08 a.m., a 24-year-old man was filling up his vehicle with gas at a gas station when he heard multiple shots fired, police said.
1 dead, 29 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person dead, and 29 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 66. The first homicide of the weekend happened at 8:07 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in South Austin. Police said two men were apparently shooting each other.
