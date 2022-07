For the first time since 2019, the Marin County Fair will be in-person from Thursday through Monday, July 4 at the Marin Center fairgrounds in San Rafael. This year’s theme, “So Happy Together,” will focus on outdoor performances like jugglers, stilt walkers and concerts, with activities for all ages. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, fairgoers can enjoy classic carnival rides, fireworks and some of the healthiest carnival food options around. There will also be nightly concerts starting at 7:30 p.m. Here is an overview of some of the highlights coming to this year’s fair.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO