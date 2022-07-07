Motorcyclist goes to hospital after crash in Sparks industrial section
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening after a crash with a Chevrolet...www.kolotv.com
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening after a crash with a Chevrolet...www.kolotv.com
I hope the driver of the suburban gets in trouble for reckless driving. This happens far too often, I have had this happen to me, luckily I was able to stop in time. People need to watch out for bikes!
Comments / 3