Sparks, NV

Motorcyclist goes to hospital after crash in Sparks industrial section

By Steve Timko
KOLO TV Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening after a crash with a Chevrolet...

Comments / 3

Commen Sense
4d ago

I hope the driver of the suburban gets in trouble for reckless driving. This happens far too often, I have had this happen to me, luckily I was able to stop in time. People need to watch out for bikes!

