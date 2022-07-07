ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, TX

After bar arrest, manslaughter suspect faces loss of probation

By Larry Statser, Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for manslaughter in a case in which a Seymour woman died in a fiery wreck faces revocation of probation on a previous charge because of where he was arrested for the manslaughter warrant.

RELATED: Driver in 2020 fatal crash arrested for manslaughter

The district attorney’s office filed to revoke Charles Reyna’s probation on a 2020 drug possession charge.

The warrant on the manslaughter charge was served in May in Aransas County for the 2020 death of Cheyanne Collinsworth, 24.

The revocation motion states not only was Reyna in violation of his probation by being out of Wichita County without permission, but he was also in a bar when arrested.

Police said Reyna was driving a car at a high rate of speed around 3 a.m. on November 22, 2020, when he lost control in the 2000 block of Hampstead and struck a tree.

The car caught fire and Reyna was ejected. The passenger, Collinsworth, a 24-year-old mother and healthcare worker from Seymour , died at the scene.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after single-car accident in WF

Reyna was indicted for manslaughter by a grand jury in April. He remains in jail and a hearing on his $100,000 bond is set for Thursday, July 7, in 89th District Court.

He has several prior arrests for speeding, driving while intoxicated, and drug charges, and was also on probation for a year for a DWI charge in 2018.

Texoma's Homepage

