David Bakhtiari trolls Aaron Rodgers over Packers QB’s first tattoo

By Alicia de Artola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari may have Aaron Rodgers’ back on the football field, but when it comes to his new tattoo he was ruthless. Aaron Rodgers debuted a tattoo on his arm featuring lions, constellations and other elaborate symbols. The piece no doubt took a...

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
Look: Steelers Star T.J. Watt Got Married On Saturday

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Dani Rhodies on Saturday,'. Watt married Rhodes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in front of a lot of family and friends. They met each other during college when they were both at Wisconsin. Watt obviously...
Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 free agents the Kansas City Chiefs will be glad they didn’t sign

The Kansas City Chiefs missed on some big names in free agency, but their strategy will benefit them in the long run — especially with these three players. Coming off of four straight AFC championship game appearances, the Kansas City Chiefs had their hands full heading into the 2022 NFL offseason. With the historic and unpredictable nature that surrounded this year’s free agency period, there were often times that Chiefs fans felt as if the world flew right by them. Divisional rivals were beefing up in ways previously unimaginable, while Brett Veach and the Chiefs front office sat idly by. In hindsight, with the motivation behind their actions leading up to this point now being understood, the organization and fanbase alike will look back on this offseason and be happy with how the plan unfolded.
Aaron Rodgers
Travis Kelce will never be NFL’s top statistical tight end

The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard lists Lions QB Tim Boyle as a veteran cut candidate, as he’s in a battle with QB David Blough for the backup job. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his rookie wide receivers during a recent media appearance. Green Bay used second, fourth and seventh-round picks respectively on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.
What if DeSean Jackson finally teamed up with Aaron Rodgers?

As the story goes, DeSean Jackson attended the University of California-Berkeley from 2005 to 2007. What many people forget about is that he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers were supposed to be teammates in 2005. But, Rodgers left after the 2004 season for the NFL Draft. They might have one more opportunity to play with one another.
Aaron Rodgers puts his hair on the line in bet with Charles Barkley

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t missed an American Century Championship (ACC) in the 18 years he’s been in the NFL. His participation this year, however, comes with a twist. The ACC is a made-for-TV event that pits some of the biggest American celebrities against each other. There will be a total of 52 celebrities participating this year. Some of those names this year include Patrick Mahomes, Stephen Curry, CC Sabathia, Charles Barkley, and Aaron Rodgers.
Two Packers Legends Are Hall of Fame Semi-Finalists

The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame semi-finalists have been announced! 54 players, coaches and contributors to the game have been nominated to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Among them are 2 Packers legends: Sterling Sharpe and Mike Holmgrem. Here are the Packers resumes and why they are being considered for the NFL Hall of Fame.
The Packers Are Set to Become the Winningest Franchise in the NFL

In the beginning, there were the Decatur Staleys. Two years and two winning seasons later, they came to be known as the Chicago Bears. Since then, they’ve laid claim to one fact: they have won more games than any other NFL franchise. This has persisted to this day, but the prominence of a particular division rival threatens to unseat them. In 2022, the Green Bay Packers could very well become the winningest franchise in the NFL.
