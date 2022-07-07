ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

LGBTQ pride flags removed in Temple

By Kristina Davis
 4 days ago

TEMPLE, Texas — Melody McCutchen is a small-town Texas girl at heart originally from Brownwood but moved to Temple with her wife, Molly.

She expressed how being accepted in a neighborhood is something she's always wanted but never received, even in her hometown as a child.

“You know, I actually took myself for a walk that morning, and when I came back and saw the flags it gave me a little hope that Texas was a better Texas...but then half an hour later the flags were already gone," said Melody.

Pride flags were placed at a spot where residents usually place flags and signs in their neighborhood.

Shortly after Melody saw those flags they were quickly removed.

It highlights a bigger issue this family says.

"...one of them being the highest suicide rates among teenagers that are LGBT...that comes from not feeling supported by their parents, lotta these people are in smaller communities," said Molly.

The flags were placed on June 20 and who removed them remains a mystery.

A psychologist, Dr. Andria Schwegler from TAMUCT added some perspective.

“We tend to have this ingroup bias where we favor the ingroup where we tend to derogate and evaluate members of the outgroup where we don’t see them as much as a human as we are," said Dr. Schwegler.

Advocacy groups are speaking up too.

“It is a tragedy when you are trying to express yourself in the right way and then have somebody take that away from you...when in reality we are the community," said Jessie Castro of Temple Pride.

City ordinances permit flags in that spot, and there's no neighborhood association that dictates what flag can be placed.

Comments / 39

tRuMp lost BIGLY!
3d ago

Why do others care about what goes on in the privacy of 2 GROWN CONSENTING ADULTS? Don't you have enough personal issues that needs to be addressed?

Reply(7)
8
Kelly Nichols-Hartbarger
3d ago

It sounds as this was an assumption that it was done maliciously or out of hate, maybe it was because Pride month was over and the people just decided to rotate their flags. I rotate my yard flags, the only one that flies constant is Old Glory.

Reply(2)
5
Leonard Halleen
3d ago

This has nothing to do with de-humanization. It has everything to do with Jesus Christ. The WORD of God plainly says: Men should not lay with men and women should not lay with women.

Reply(3)
6
 

KCEN

How to save the foundation of your home in this drought

TEMPLE, Texas — Home foundation experts are warning homeowners to check their foundation in this drought. They say any kind of extreme weather can compromise the foundation of a home, and the best way to spot if your foundation is damaged is by evaluating the perimeters. Check to see...
TEMPLE, TX
