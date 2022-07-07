ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
 4 days ago
It won't be easy. Just finishing at Atlanta is a tall task. The newly configured Atlanta track has the potential to eliminate a lot of cars. Before the Cup Series raced at Atlanta in March, track owner Speedway Motorsports embarked on a renovation designed to create more pack racing at...

Speedway Digest

Herbst Claims Ninth at Atlanta

Race Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet) Overview:. Riley Herbst finished ninth in the Alsco Uniforms 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The driver of...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Hill wins Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Featured

Austin Hill became a two time winner in the Xfinity Series Saturday evening, after snatching up his second victory at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill beat out Josh Berry on the final lap to win by 0.111 seconds in a race that took 1:57:36 hours to complete.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA 2: William Byron Quote

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 171. “The racing was fine. I thought the track had a little bit less grip. Our No. 24 Axalta Chevy was good out front. We could hang around the top-five. We struggled a little bit there on the pit stop sequence. We took four tires and we started way back, and we just got into someone else’s mess.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Transcript: Ross Chastain Pit Lane Interview Atlanta Motor Speedway

Q. Another great finish despite the look of your car; it is beaten and battered. What was your race like and what was it like knowing you had a car that looked like that?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, I hated that I took the best car here and I tore it up a couple times, but yeah, it's incredible. Hats off to Chevrolet and Trackhouse for bringing this fast of a Jockey Chevrolet to be able to come back. Our road crew and pit crew did an awesome job to rebound through all the damage repair, and we had a shot, and I got inside of the 9 coming off of 2, coming to the checkered, and caution came out. I hope everybody is all right back there, but awesome job to Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports. I really thought into 1 when we took the white that I was going to push him to the win, and they all just fought for the top and almost gave it to us.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Saturday Atlanta/Mid-Ohio Notebook

Rain showers in the Atlanta area on Saturday ultimately cancelled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Season owners points instead decided the grid order with Georgia native Chase Elliott starting...
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Event Preview: Atlanta Motor Speedway

- Dillon at Atlanta Motor Speedway: Ty Dillon has competed in seven NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, recording his best finish of 15th in 2017. The 30-year-old has also participated in six NASCAR Xfinity Series races, earning three top-five (2015, 2016, 2021) and four top-10 results. In addition, Dillon has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Georgia track, posting one pole, one win (2012) and a second-place finish (2015 for GMS Racing) respectively.
ATLANTA, GA
