Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Atlanta Race Advance

Q. Another great finish despite the look of your car; it is beaten and battered. What was your race like and what was it like knowing you had a car that looked like that?. ROSS CHASTAIN: Yeah, I hated that I took the best car here and I tore it up a couple times, but yeah, it's incredible. Hats off to Chevrolet and Trackhouse for bringing this fast of a Jockey Chevrolet to be able to come back. Our road crew and pit crew did an awesome job to rebound through all the damage repair, and we had a shot, and I got inside of the 9 coming off of 2, coming to the checkered, and caution came out. I hope everybody is all right back there, but awesome job to Corey LaJoie and Spire Motorsports. I really thought into 1 when we took the white that I was going to push him to the win, and they all just fought for the top and almost gave it to us.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO