ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Where All the "Stranger Things" Characters End Up in the Season 4 Finale

By Amanda Prahl
PopSugar
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three years of waiting, the fourth season of "Stranger Things" is finally here in its entirety. The new season brings us a new and terrifying villain, more...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 4 Originally Killed Off [Spoiler], Reveal Duffer Brothers

EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
Marie Claire

'Stranger Things' Season 5: Everything We Know

Note: This post has no spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 (opens in new tab). It will be updated on Tuesday, July 5, to give readers the weekend to watch the new episodes. After six years of '80s adventures (minus a three year pandemic delay), we are facing...
TV SERIES
Collider

Duffer Brothers Reveal Why 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Will be Shorter [Exclusive]

When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Did Jason Carver Die in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Season 4? He Has It Coming

We did it, nerds. We successfully held out until the release of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2. The Duffer Brothers — as genius as they may be — truly punished us when they made us wait three solid years for Season 4. With seven episodes, Vol. 1 of the nostalgic sci-fi series premiered on May 27, 2022. Vol. 2 consists of two feature film-length episodes and premiered on July 1, 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CNET

'Stranger Things' Spinoff Won't Be About Eleven or Dustin

Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
Collider

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Might Not Have Time for Steve's Love Life

The entirety of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix with Volume 2 hitting the streamer in the early hours of July 1. The fourth installment of the epic sci-fi series is unlike its predecessors in a seemingly endless variety of ways — from its hefty length to the abject destruction that comes to Hawkins and our heroes through this finale. It wasn't all doom and gloom though, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer still managed to weave several moments of levity, triumph, and yes even romance into Season 4's epic scope.
TV SERIES
CNET

Why Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Was an Epic Letdown

Spoiler warning: Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers abound. Stranger Things had me in the palm of its hand. By the time Netflix's logo crackled on my TV screen ahead of the show's grand finale, I wondered whether season 4 would be Stranger Things' best yet. But when I rose from my couch at midnight, a full 150 minutes later, another question was on my mind.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things creators reveal they’ve secretly been editing past seasons without viewers noticing

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff Will Be ‘1,000% Different’ Than Netflix Series, Introduce New Characters

Click here to read the full article. Any “Stranger Things” spinoff series will not be following the core tweens in the current franchise starter. Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that a spinoff show is in the works, but fans should not expect a standalone story for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven or Joe Keery’s Steve. Instead, the upcoming series will be “1,000 percent different” than the current flagship show. “I’ve read these rumors that there’s going be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s going be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Stranger Things creators are making a Death Note show for Netflix

The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases a Season 5 Release Date

Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy