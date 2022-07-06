Where All the "Stranger Things" Characters End Up in the Season 4 Finale

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...

