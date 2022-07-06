Where All the "Stranger Things" Characters End Up in the Season 4 Finale

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the "Stranger Things" season four finale. The Netflix series' writing team revealed that a number of scenes in the finale were improvised. The writers said Winona Ryder and David Harbour added their kiss "on the day of filming." "Strangers Things" stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour...
EDITORS NOTE: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2. The heart-pounding four-hour conclusion to Stranger Things Season 4 hit Netflix on July 1, and with it came many revelations, triumphant victories, and devastating losses. From Eddie Munson's (Joseph Quinn) heroic sacrifice to Max Mayfield's (Sadie Sink) heart-breaking fate, the heroes of Hawkins are reeling from the latest round of damage dealt out from the Upside Down. While these two defeats weigh heavily on the Party, and on the audience, there's another fan favorite who was initially in the narrative crosshairs at the beginning of this season.
Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly circling the idea of heading to a galaxy far, far away as her time on Netflix’s fantasy juggernaut Stranger Things starts to draw to a close. The 18-year-old is said to have already held "secret talks" with Star Wars executives about a possible future...
Note: This post has no spoilers for Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 (opens in new tab). It will be updated on Tuesday, July 5, to give readers the weekend to watch the new episodes. After six years of '80s adventures (minus a three year pandemic delay), we are facing...
When Season 4 of Stranger Things hit Netflix, one of the first things to jump out at audiences was simply how long the season was. Not in terms of episode count, as the season — released in two parts on May 27 and July 1 respectively — ran for 9 episodes total, which is fairly on par for previous seasons. But the runtime for those episodes was another story, with some episodes breaking the 90-minute mark, and the season finale clocking in at 2 hours and 20 minutes.
We did it, nerds. We successfully held out until the release of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2. The Duffer Brothers — as genius as they may be — truly punished us when they made us wait three solid years for Season 4. With seven episodes, Vol. 1 of the nostalgic sci-fi series premiered on May 27, 2022. Vol. 2 consists of two feature film-length episodes and premiered on July 1, 2022.
Following news that they had cooked up an idea for a spinoff series, Stranger Things creators the Duffer brothers have revealed that the plan isn't to follow an individual character from the show. "I've read these rumors that, you know, there's going to be an Eleven spinoff, even Dustin spinoff......
The entirety of Stranger Things Season 4 has finally arrived on Netflix with Volume 2 hitting the streamer in the early hours of July 1. The fourth installment of the epic sci-fi series is unlike its predecessors in a seemingly endless variety of ways — from its hefty length to the abject destruction that comes to Hawkins and our heroes through this finale. It wasn't all doom and gloom though, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer still managed to weave several moments of levity, triumph, and yes even romance into Season 4's epic scope.
Spoiler warning: Stranger Things Season 4 spoilers abound. Stranger Things had me in the palm of its hand. By the time Netflix's logo crackled on my TV screen ahead of the show's grand finale, I wondered whether season 4 would be Stranger Things' best yet. But when I rose from my couch at midnight, a full 150 minutes later, another question was on my mind.
Watch: Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Discusses Eddie Munson's Fate. The Duffer Brothers took mercy on a Stranger Things character in the season four finale, and for that, we're thankful. In the original scripts, Matt and Ross Duffer planned to kill off three pivotal characters: Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), Dr....
Growing up! Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and the rest of the Stranger Things cast have evolved tremendously since the show began in 2016. The once relatively unknown actors burst into the Hollywood industry full speed ahead after the drama’s massive success. “I don’t think Netflix thought it was going to be as huge as […]
Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer have admitted to editing past seasons of their hit Netflix series without announcing the changes to viewers.“We have ‘George Lucas-ed’ things also that people don’t know about,” Matt Duffer said in an interview earlier this month, referring to the Star Wars director’s habit of editing his films years after they’d been released.The Duffer brothers refused to elaborate on which episodes they had altered, though Ross Duffer pointed out that fans could use physical DVD and blu-ray copies to scan for the differences now that the episodes available on Netflix have all been...
Durham brothers and “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known professionally as The Duffer Brothers, have a new deal with Netflix to launch a spin-off of their monster-hit monster series. The news was reported by entertainment site Deadline on Thursday. “Stranger Things” follows a group of pre-teens...
Fresh off the release of the Volume 2 episodes of Stranger Things 4, creators Matt and Ross Duffer have shared more details about a potential spin-off of the hit Netflix series. During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers revealed that the spin-off series will...
Click here to read the full article. Any “Stranger Things” spinoff series will not be following the core tweens in the current franchise starter.
Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that a spinoff show is in the works, but fans should not expect a standalone story for Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven or Joe Keery’s Steve. Instead, the upcoming series will be “1,000 percent different” than the current flagship show.
“I’ve read these rumors that there’s going be an Eleven spinoff, that there’s going be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it’s another number,” the...
The last two episodes of the penultimate season of Stranger Things hit Netflix on Friday. The stage is now set for an epic finale in season 5, but we don’t expect to see it until 2024. In the meantime, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are beginning to share their plans for life after Stranger Things, and those plans involve a live-action Death Note show on Netflix.
Fans had a much longer wait than they anticipated between Seasons 3 and 4 of Stranger Things, as the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production for months, with star David Harbour recently teasing that production likely won't start on Season 5 until next year, which would result in a 2024 release. The delays in production offered the unique opportunity for the series' writing team to complete all of the scripts for Season 4, and even develop an outline for Season 5, which could potentially mean writing is completed earlier than expected. Stranger Things Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.
Comments / 0