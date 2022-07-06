ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Veterans Village Tenant Killed Following Confrontation with Neighbor, Police Say

By inewsource
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pK04d_0gX2RtwB00
Jennelle Self is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Tina O’Connor)

Jill Castellano and Cody Dulaney | inewsource

A 29-year-old tenant living on Veterans Village of San Diego property was killed last week following a confrontation with her neighbor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was Jennelle Self, an Army veteran with a two-year-old son. Self had previously spoken with inewsource about problems she faced at the apartment complex, including mold in her living space and threatening behaviors by others on the property.

Last month, inewsource published a four-part investigation about Veterans Village, a renowned nonprofit that provides housing, employment and addiction services. The reporting uncovered widespread drug use and unsafe living conditions at the organization’s rehab center on Pacific Highway.

The apartment complex in Southeast San Diego where Self and the suspect were living was part of a transitional housing program run by Veterans Village called Welcome Home Families. The program, funded by the Veterans Administration, provides case management, therapy and other services to veterans and their families.

Three employees at Veterans Village, current and former, said they were not surprised to hear what had happened, given the state of the transitional housing program.

“It’s kind of like a fire, you know, just kind of a disaster waiting to happen,” said Susanne Haman, a former therapist at Veterans Village who worked with tenants in the apartment complex.

Haman said the residents needed high quality mental health services, but the care provided had declined in recent years.

At the same time, police activity became more common at the complex. Records show that police calls at the property have more than doubled in the past four years.

The police report indicates Self was struck by a car outside her apartment in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue on June 27. Her neighbor, Samantha Cae Muniz, 44, was arrested and is under investigation in the case.

on inewsource.org.

Get investigative reporting in your inbox. Sign up for inewsource’s newsletters.

Comments / 10

Lauren
2d ago

It is a great program, not perfect but very good. As far as employees past, and/or present, if they wanted to effect change, they could have...I usually speak only on thing's that I know of first hand, on some level, and that includes this article... The Veterans Administration, is making great strides, in assisting Veterans to live a more solid and productive life, and Southern California's VA, is at the very forefront...That is a terrible outcome, and the guilty party should be punished, severely.

Reply(1)
6
J Szoradi
2d ago

When you start having issues with neighbors in your apartment complex it's time to move out!

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Suspicious Discovery in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD - An investigation is underway after what's believed to be human remains were found in Carlsbad. Police told reporting partner 10 News a bone was found on the bank of a creek near El Salto Falls Thursday. The San Diego County Medical Examiner believes the bone may have belonged to a human but more investigation is needed.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Cigarette Starts Apartment Fire in East Village

No injuries were reported in a high-rise blaze Friday after a cigarette ignited a mattress in East Village. Firefighters found smoke from a fourth-floor apartment and a sprinkler system activated at a high-rise complex at 901 F St. around 12:30 a.m., according to San Diego Fire & Rescue. Crews of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say At-Risk Man, Taken from Chula Vista Senior Care Center, Is Safe

A non-ambulatory man with dementia who went missing from a Chula Vista assisted-living center last weekend has been found unharmed, authorities reported Thursday. Christopher Dawsknowles, 79, was taken out of the care facility in the 100 block of Third Avenue in a wheelchair – allegedly by an acquaintance – on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Shoot, Miss Alleged Rape Suspect in Bay Terraces: SDSO

A sexual assault suspect who prompted a non-injury police shooting when he allegedly pulled what an officer thought was a gun during a foot chase in a Bay Terraces-area neighborhood was behind bars Friday. Maurice Dwight Littlejohn, 43, allegedly threatened officers with a cane and a knife when they contacted...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Police Departments Updates

On June 30, a man got into an argument with the owner of Tire Four Less at 1048 East Valley Parkway. The man was able to get inside a back room and take about $300-$400 of cash. He then pushed the owner out of his way when he tried to stop him. The man’s girlfriend was at the business with him and helped stop employees from calling 911. Police Officers, with the assistance of San Diego Sheriff’s Helicopter, ASTREA, located the pair near their home and were arrested without any further issues. On her trip to jail, the woman decided that she did not wish to go to jail. She was brought to Palomar Medical Center for possible medical issues and began biting, punching, and kicking officers. She was then charged with violently resisting officers, on top of her robbery and conspiracy charges.
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Army
CBS 8

Uniformed police officers to march in San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO — Police officers and other law enforcement officers will be allowed to march in the San Diego Pride parade. This comes two years after organizers banned uniformed officers from participating in the event. "I'm gonna be happy, just turned up," said San Diego Police Officer “Kiki” Coston....
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy