Veterans Village Tenant Killed Following Confrontation with Neighbor, Police Say

Jennelle Self is shown in this undated photo. (Courtesy of Tina O’Connor)

Jill Castellano and Cody Dulaney | inewsource

A 29-year-old tenant living on Veterans Village of San Diego property was killed last week following a confrontation with her neighbor, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was Jennelle Self, an Army veteran with a two-year-old son. Self had previously spoken with inewsource about problems she faced at the apartment complex, including mold in her living space and threatening behaviors by others on the property.

Last month, inewsource published a four-part investigation about Veterans Village, a renowned nonprofit that provides housing, employment and addiction services. The reporting uncovered widespread drug use and unsafe living conditions at the organization’s rehab center on Pacific Highway.

The apartment complex in Southeast San Diego where Self and the suspect were living was part of a transitional housing program run by Veterans Village called Welcome Home Families. The program, funded by the Veterans Administration, provides case management, therapy and other services to veterans and their families.

Three employees at Veterans Village, current and former, said they were not surprised to hear what had happened, given the state of the transitional housing program.

“It’s kind of like a fire, you know, just kind of a disaster waiting to happen,” said Susanne Haman, a former therapist at Veterans Village who worked with tenants in the apartment complex.

Haman said the residents needed high quality mental health services, but the care provided had declined in recent years.

At the same time, police activity became more common at the complex. Records show that police calls at the property have more than doubled in the past four years.

The police report indicates Self was struck by a car outside her apartment in the 5300 block of Imperial Avenue on June 27. Her neighbor, Samantha Cae Muniz, 44, was arrested and is under investigation in the case.

