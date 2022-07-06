ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Haiti sports minister repatriated to face rape charges

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former Haitian sports minister accused of rape, sexual abuse and indecent exposure was repatriated to Haiti on Wednesday, authorities said.

Evans Lescouflair was arrested Saturday in Puerto Rico and then deported to the Dominican Republic before arriving in Haiti, Haiti's National Police said.

He is accused of raping an 11-year-old student several decades ago when he was a teacher.

Lescouflair’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

The former sports minister had been scheduled to appear in court in May, but did not show up. Officials then issued an arrest warrant.

