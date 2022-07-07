ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

Over 3,000 customers without power in Spokane Valley

By Staff Writer
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Customers with Avista reported power outages...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Avista working to restore power north of Spokane

DEER PARK, Wash. – Avista Utilities is working on restoring power to Deer Park and Colbert residents after outages have left just under 2,050 customers without power. The cause of the outages is under investigation, but power is expected to be restored between 9 and 10 p.m. To report...
DEER PARK, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Kootenai County Jail fails staffing inspection

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Jail has been struggling to keep up with capacity and now they’re struggling to keep up on staff. It’s starting to make an impact, in fact, they recently failed a portion of their inspection with the Idaho Sheriff’s Association.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Everybody knows Dolly’s Cafe’: Spokane staple goes up for sale

"It’s community, it’s historic and people are pretty passionate about it," Real Estate agent Robert Johnson said sitting in a booth at his newest listing on Thursday. "Everybody knows Dolly’s Cafe." The 1,100 square-foot Spokane staple which seats 47 diners has been meticulously cleaned after closing last...
FOX 28 Spokane

Man shot in Spokane Valley neighborhood, police looking for suspect

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near S. Dearborn and E. 5th Ave. Police tell KHQ they were originally responding to reports of a man chasing two others and that he appeared to have a gun. Not long after, they received another, separate report of the shooting.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

It’s a beautiful day!

Possible thunderstorms will linger in the mountains and Montana through the weekend, otherwise we clear out and set things up for a beautiful weekend ahead with high pressure building in across the Pacific northwest. Highs will pop into the low to mid 80’s through Monday, with the warmest temperatures expected next Tuesday and Wednesday, as daytime temperatures head into the 90’s.
FOX 28 Spokane

Regional Pickleball tournament takes over EWU this weekend, draws players from across the globe

CHENEY, Wash. – Have you heard about it, yet? Pickleball. It’s fun. It’s addicting. It’s been around for more than 50 years and this weekend, hundreds of players from 20 states and four countries are taking over Eastern Washington University (EWU) for the 2022 USA Pickleball Pacific Northwest Diamond Regional tournament (or the USAPPNWDRT for short).
SPOKANE, WA
Man arrested in 20-year-old Pullman cold case pleads guilty to rape

PULLMAN, Wash. – Kenneth Downing, an Elk man arrested for a string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Pullman nearly 20 years ago, has pleaded guilty to first-degree rape and assault charges. Downing is now facing 18 to 24 years in prison, Whitman County’s Chief Prosecutor Dan LeBeau...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

54th Cheney Rodeo kicks off this weekend

CHENEY, Wash. – If you’re looking for some rodeo fun this weekend you’re in luck! The 54th Cheney Rodeo returns to the Bi-Mart arena July 8-10! The first night of the Rodeo kicks off July 8 at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and there will be food trucks and vendors. Friday night is also the rodeo’s "Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night".
CHENEY, WA

