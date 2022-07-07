Tornado causes damage to Maryland community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe storm Tuesday afternoon left uprooted trees, downed powerlines, power outages, and damaged homes in its wake in Bowie. The storm spawned tornado warnings for Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County, and the National Weather Service said Bowie could have been hit around 5:30 p.m. by a tornado. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported. Tracy was with her 91-year-old father when the storm came, ripping a tree down in their back yard and cutting power across the neighborhood. They sheltered in a bedroom, and a power generator makes it possible for her father to stay there. #NEWS:It’s one uprooted tree...

BOWIE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO