Bowie, MD

Tornado causes damage to Maryland community

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTori Meli, a Bowie resident recalled what it was like when the storm came through. “We just saw the wind pick up and the rain pick up outside and we just kind of ran for cover.”. Phil Varady, whose home, boat, and camper were crushed by a tree...

www.wusa9.com

WRIC - ABC 8News

Fire causes significant damage to Stafford County home

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire significantly damaged a home in the Lake Arrowhead neighborhood of Stafford County. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched to West Briar Drive for a reported structure fire. According to officials,...
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Tornados Wreck Greater Baltimore

Greater Baltimore was left cleaning up Wednesday, July 6 after a tornado and severe storms that swept through the area. Evidence of two twisters was apparent in Bowie and Shady Side, one with winds up to 80 mph, NBC Washington reports. Neighbors reported seeing trees rocking, a trampoline flying and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Vehicle Fire That Spread To Frederick Townhomes Set Intentionally: Officials

A vehicle fire that extended to multiple townhomes in Maryland was determined to be intentionally set, according to officials in Frederick County. Shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, the Frederick County Emergency Communications Center received a report of a house fire that broke out in the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive in Frederick.
NBC Washington

Authorities Investigate Arson, Vandalism at 2 Bethesda Churches Over the Weekend

Authorities are investigating arson and vandalism at two Bethesda, Maryland, churches that occurred over the weekend. The initial investigation showed that the suspect forced entry into both churches before vandalizing in various areas, police said. The first incident happened at North Bethesda Methodist Church at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning,...
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Three Bethesda churches vandalized; two churches set on fire

BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three neighboring churches on Old Georgetown Road were targeted by vandals and arsonists in Bethesda over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. “People are coming in today shocked,” said Patricia Zapor, Director of Media Relations for the Archdiocese of Washington . “There were some...
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie Shaken After Possible Tornado Uproots Trees & Knocks Out Power

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A severe storm Tuesday afternoon left uprooted trees, downed powerlines, power outages, and damaged homes in its wake in Bowie. The storm spawned tornado warnings for Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County, and the National Weather Service said Bowie could have been hit around 5:30 p.m. by a tornado. Miraculously, no injuries have been reported. Tracy was with her 91-year-old father when the storm came, ripping a tree down in their back yard and cutting power across the neighborhood. They sheltered in a bedroom, and a power generator makes it possible for her father to stay there. #NEWS:It’s one uprooted tree...
BOWIE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14,000 dead fish found in Patapsco River

SYKESVILLE — The Maryland Department of the Environment is investigating a fish kill from July 2, in the Southern Branch Patapsco River, at the Route 32 bridge in Sykesville. About 14,000 dead fish were discovered. Sampling of water showed oxygen levels to be adequate and no trace of chlorine,...
SYKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage

BREAKING: A tornado warning has been issued for Worcester and Somerset Counties until 10 p.m. BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake. Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m. The National Weather Service said a possible tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather. Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 —...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie Picks Up The Pieces After Tornado Leaves Trail Of Damage

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Bowie after a tornado swept through Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of damage. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate a tornado touched down about 5:30 p.m. in Bowie, where reports of damage included uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes. While there were no injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, toppled trees, scattered debris and damage could be found across the area Wednesday. On Bridle Place, multiple trees fell onto the roof of a home, crashing into a bedroom. The weather also uprooted several trees and took...
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Tornado touches down in Bowie, pummeling power lines and trees

BOWIE, Md. - A tornado warning was issued in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, urging residents and others in the Bowie, Glenn Dale, and Mitchellville areas to seek shelter. According to several locals and the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed on the ground near Bowie just after 5:30...
BOWIE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CANCELLED – Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Saturday Events

Due to hazardous conditions and flooding on roadways leading to St. Clement’s Island Museum, as well as flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Main Event today (Saturday) of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in the interest of our patrons’ safety. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Sunday’s events are still occurring.
POTOMAC, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Expect ‘major delays’ on I-95 near Fredericksburg this week

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers traveling to northern Virginia on Interstate 95 this week are asked to be prepared for road work, lane closures and delays in the Fredericksburg area. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, work on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area will last from Sunday, July...

