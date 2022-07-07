Tornado causes damage to Maryland community

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Cleanup efforts are underway in Bowie after a tornado swept through Tuesday evening, leaving behind a trail of damage.
Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service indicate a tornado touched down about 5:30 p.m. in Bowie, where reports of damage included uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged homes.
While there were no injuries reported as a result of the severe weather, toppled trees, scattered debris and damage could be found across the area Wednesday.
On Bridle Place, multiple trees fell onto the roof of a home, crashing into a bedroom. The weather also uprooted several trees and took...
