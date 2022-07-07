ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield firefighters called to motorcycle crash on Route 20

By Waleed Azad, Amy Phillips
 4 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield firefighters were called to a motorcycle versus truck crash on Route 20 near the intersection of Rogers Avenue.

Tractor trailer crashes into Monson home

According to a social media post by West Springfield Fire Department, the driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital. No information was given on road closures or delays due to the incident.

MAP: Rogers Avenue in West Springfield

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.

WWLP

WWLP

