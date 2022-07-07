Hatch Road Bridge to reopen Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. – Researchers from the City of Spokane, Spokane Public Library and Eastern Washington University came together Wednesday afternoon at Central Library in Downtown Spokane to break down data from the city’s point in time homeless count that was released in May.Organizers said the focus of this year’s study wasn’t just finding out how many people were unhoused, but also learning more about what circumstances might have led them to that point. "We ask those experiencing homelessness ‘how do you see the problem and what do you need?’" Daniel Ramos III.Ramos works for the City of Spokane as a business systems analyst and a community management information systems administrator. He worked as the project manager for the city’s point in time count and Wednesday’s presentation.Data from the study shows 46% of homeless people in Spokane who participated in the point in time count credit unemployment or lack of affordable housing for the reason why they’re homeless."It’s one thing to say ‘this is the number, 1757 is the total persons,’ then to say ‘what does this mean?’" Ramos said. "To then add onto it, ‘here’s what the state of housing looks like,’ and then for citizens to go, ‘what do you think about this?’"Researchers say average housing prices and rent in Spokane have both nearly doubled over the last 10 years.A chart from the presentation shows Spokane’s housing affordability index drop almost directly coinciding with a spike in point in time count numbers since 2017.Dr. Shiloh Dietz is Spokane Public Library’s Community Data Coordinator."Curating this data is our contribution to the solution, but it’s really for other people then to assess what they can do," Dr. Dietz said.Members of the Spokane community took part in Wednesday’s meeting via a question and answer session. Community involvement in the process was a big goal for researchers.Susan Irwin is new to Spokane, and attended the presentation to find out ways to get involved and learn more about her new community."It’s good to get the layout, and the whole thought of what the big picture is, and finding out there are studies going on and people wanting to help," Irwin said.Spokane resident Ruth May hopes this presentation is just the beginning."[I hope] that this data is utilized in a way that makes sense, that this isn’t just a pointification moment. Hopefully it can move beyond there," May said."That is the ultimate goal," Anna Staal, a graduate research assistant from Eastern Washington University, said. "There’s no reason in asking why unless you want to know what can be done about it, what can be done to prevent it and help the people that are already experiencing it."The complete presentation from the City of Spokane can be found by clicking here.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO