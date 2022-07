Newly-unearthed footage shows the moment a MV-22 Osprey helicopter crashed over the side of a US warship in 2017, killing three Marines who were on board. The clip, first posted online Saturday, shows the sophisticated helicopter - which can fly like a plane and hover like a chopper - trying to land on the deck of the US Green Bay of the coast of Queensland, Australia, on August 5, 2017.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO