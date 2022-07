Actor Chase Stokes is paying tribute to his friend and Outer Banks stand-in Alexander "AJ" Jennings, following the news that he was recently killed in a car accident. Stokes took to his Instagram Stories to mourn the loss of Jennings, writing that Jennings was "always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless", and that he is at a lost for words. Jennings recently moved from New York to Charleston to work as an onscreen double/stand-in for Stokes, who portrays John B. on Outer Banks. Jennings' death did not occur during filming or on location for the series, which has been filming its third season.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO