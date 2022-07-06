ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

UT poll: Abbott's lead over O'Rourke narrows

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott’s lead over former Congressman Beto O’Rourke is shrinking, according to a new University of Texas poll. The survey is also providing some insight into what could be on voters’ minds. Abbott, the incumbent Republican for governor is losing ground...

lbit72077
2d ago

That’s hilarious KHOU !!😂😂😂😂THINK AGAIN !! WONT HAPPEN EVER! THIS TIME DEMS ARE BURIED THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WE SEE TO IT.

Joseph LeBeau
2d ago

Beto is an embarrassment to Texas .. Move to California and be with people who actually like you ...❗...🚫 to Beto ...❗

zeus 5029
2d ago

Errrrrrrr. Let me think. That tells me Abbot is winning.

Ash Jurberg

The 9 major donors backing Beto for Texas Gov

With four months to go until the election for Texas Gov, recent polls show that Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke has a long way to go to catch current Texas Gov Greg Abbott. One of the challenges facing Beto is the funds that Abbott has raised. The latest figures show that Abbott has raised over $45 million in campaign funds, dwarfing the amount raised by Beto, which is $13.2 million.
TEXAS STATE
americasvoice.org

Governor Abbott Embraces White Nationalist “Invasion” Lie, Putting Texans At Risk

Washington, DC – Three years ago, after a white supremacist gunman killed 23 people in El Paso, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged that “mistakes were made” in a fundraising letter he had sent the day prior to the killings. The letter stated, “If we’re going to DEFEND Texas, we’ll need to take matters into our own hands.” The gunman, using the same rhetoric as Gov. Abbott, drove across the state and killed people he regarded as Mexican “invaders.” The killer didn’t distinguish between immigrants and citizens. He killed brown people. In acknowledging his contribution to creating a hostile climate for Mexican-Americans in Texas, Gov. Abbott pledged to do better and be more responsible, noting: “I emphasize the importance of making sure that rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way.”
TEXAS STATE
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures in new poll.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin shows that a majority of Texas voters favor stricter gun control measures. This is in line with national trends, as support for gun control has been increasing in recent years. The poll also found that a majority of Texans support policies such as "red flag" laws and a ban on some semi-automatic rifles that have failed to gain traction with Republican state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott spends an additional $30 million on Operation Lone Star to aid local governments

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state will spend an additional $30 million on his border mission, Operation Lone Star, to provide grants to cities and counties seeking financial assistance to combat criminal activity related to border crossings.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

How the end of Roe and the Uvalde school shooting could reshape the race for Texas governor

A school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The end of a nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion. A history-making spring in Texas is laying the groundwork for a contentious final four months in the race to lead the state, where Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott remains the favorite but is confronting his toughest Democratic opponent yet in Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.

