Chicago to pick No. 7 and No. 39 overall in 2022 draft, plus acquires 3rd round pick in 2024. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat. With the addition of the seventh and 39th overall pick, Chicago now has seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft (one first round, three second round and three third-round picks). Chicago also has two picks in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO