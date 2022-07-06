ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to watch Ubisoft's Skull and Bones gameplay reveal

By Christopher Livingston
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

The oft-delayed pirate game is getting an "in depth" look at long last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T19ZC_0gX2Ka5j00
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft's multiplayer pirate game is, at long last, close to setting sail. It's been a lengthy voyage for Skull and Bones, with development beginning nearly a decade ago and multiple delays leading up to its release, which was originally planned for 2018. Then 2019. Then 2020. And now, finally, possibly, sometime later this year (recent rumors suggest November).

Whether you're eager to finally get to play it, or just morbidly curious about a pirate game stuck in development hell, you'll be able to watch Ubisoft Forward on July 7 for an "in-depth look" at Skull and Bones. Here's how.

How to watch Ubisoft's Skull and Bones gameplay reveal

The Ubisoft Forward Skull and Bones Spotlight premieres on Thursday, July 7 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST on YouTube and Twitch.

What can we expect? Well, a release date, for one, but I'm sure we'll also get a new trailer and some gameplay footage. A recent leak of an introductory video for playtesters revealed resource gathering, ship crafting, NPC crew mutinies, and plenty of sailing around while firing cannons at ships and forts.

So expect a deeper look at all of that, along with information on player customization, the pirate reputation system, and other swashbuckling details. And cross your fingers (or bones) we're not dealt with another delay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aCDr_0gX2Ka5j00

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
NME

‘Terminator’ open-world survival game announced by Nacon

Nacon has announced that it’s developing an official Terminator survival game, and a brief first-look has been included with the reveal. Developed by Nacon Studio Milan, this will be the first survival game set in the Terminator movie universe, and it’ll include “an original story that builds on the events of the official films.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freelancer#Gameplay#Video Game#Ubisoft Forward#The Ubisoft Forward Skull#Npc
Digital Trends

Street Fighter 6: Release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Street Fighter is officially returning with Street Fighter 6, with Ryu, Chun-Li, and new and old friends taking center stage along with a whole new look for the classic fighting game’s graphics. It’s good timing, too, as the Street Fighter franchise turns 35 this year and is ready for a big comeback (Street Fighter 5 launched more than six years ago in 2016).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Youtube
IGN

RoboCop FPS Shows Off Gameplay, Coming in June 2023

Upcoming FPS RoboCop: Rogue City has shown off its first gameplay and revealed lead character Alex Murphy, with the full likeness of original actor Peter Weller. The game is now scheduled to arrive in June 2023. Shown off at today's Nacon Connect showcase, we got a look at the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big GTA Online DLC May Be Releasing Soon

It looks like the new GTA Online DLC may be releasing soon, and if some rumors floating around are true, it could be the game's next substantial update. If you haven't been paying attention to the GTA rumor mill, it's almost been solely producing rumors about the next Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6. Recently, these rumors include word of two returning characters and word of a release window. There have also been some rumors about GTA Online though, primarily that Rockstar Games is getting ready to reveal and release a substantial bit of new DLC starring Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists of GTA 5. If this concept sounds familiar, it's because Rockstar Games recently did this with Franklin Clinton, another one of the three protagonists in GTA 5. This DLC was called The Contract, and it also starred Dr. Dre.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Grab 'The Matrix Awakens' Unreal demo before it's delisted on July 9th

Time is running out to download Epic Games’ The Matrix Awakens. The free open-world interactive demo made with Unreal Engine 5 will be removed from the PlayStation and Xbox stores on July 9th. Luckily, players can still access the game an unlimited amount of times once it’s downloaded. The tie-in experience to The Matrix Resurrections debuted last year, and was one of the first examples of what Epic’s next generation game engine can do. UE5 has since been released to the wider developer community.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

Cinema Bans and Annoyed Theater Employees Push Back on ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’ Viral #Gentleminions Trend

Click here to read the full article. Teenagers wearing suits have been banned from attending some screenings of Minions: The Rise Of Gru after a viral trend prompted unruly behavior. Groups of young friends in sharp suits have been filming themselves attending the latest Despicable Me spin-off before posting it on TikTok as part of the new #gentleminions trend. The videos show groups of suited youngsters in cinemas across the globe while adopting a hand gesture commonly used by supervillain Felonious Gru (voiced by Steve Carell). It’s thought that most of the videos just show groups attending the screenings in their sharp-suited...
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

RoboCop returns to games with a gory new shooter in 2023

RoboCop: Rogue City, a new first-person shooter based on the 35-year-old action franchise, is coming to consoles and PC next summer, publisher Nacon announced Thursday. The publisher also showed the first gameplay footage from the game, confirming that developer Teyon isn’t shying away from the gory, head-splattering violence of Paul Verhoeven’s original film.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

New PlayStation 5 Update Introduces Long-Awaited Feature

A brand-new system software update has been launched for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with a major new feature that will come as a welcome surprise for the more competitive gamers out there. The new PS5 patch, which is available to download and install right now, introduces the ability...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Skull and Bones pirate game gameplay revealed launches November 8, 2022

Ubisoft has this week released more details about its new upcoming Skull and Bones pirate game which Ubisoft has confirmed will be officially launching on November 8, 2022. Check out the gameplay teaser below during which Senior Game Director Ryan Barnard explains more about what you can expect from the combat, progression and game mechanics of the new pirate game.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy