ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Blizzard aims to bring BlizzCon back in 2023

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D6mr_0gX2K2MO00
(Image credit: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register (Getty Images))

Blizzard halted plans for BlizzCon in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic (opens in new tab), and then later in the year hit "pause (opens in new tab)" on plans for a substitute online event because of widespread allegations of discrimination and sexual harassment (opens in new tab) at Activision Blizzard. The allegations were still relatively new and developing at that point, and Blizzard said "the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences."

That pause will continue through 2022, but Blizzard president Mike Ybarra said in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times (opens in new tab) that he aims to bring BlizzCon back in 2023.

"We previously announced we’re taking a pause on BlizzCon while we reimagine it for the future but do want to return to a live event that enables us to celebrate the community," Ybarra said. "We recently hired a new leader of BlizzCon, April McKee, who is hard at work on that plan. ... We are committed to bringing back BlizzCon in 2023."

BlizzCon was for years a fairly well-established routine of big announcements, developer panels, esports competitions, and a cosplay contest, but it's possible that it could be significantly changed when it comes back. When Blizzard cancelled the live event for 2021, for instance, it mused about blending a major online event with "smaller in-person gatherings." Some of those ideas could carry over into 2023, especially if the pandemic is still wreaking havoc. And given the timing of previous BlizzCon events, which since 2010 have been held in the fall, there's plenty of time for Blizzard to come up with some new and interesting ideas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0gX2K2MO00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Xbox Confirms Plans For Gamescom 2022, Teases Updates On Announced Games

Xbox is attending Gamescom in August, the company confirmed today. But don't expect a big-time event on the size and scale of the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June. Microsoft confirmed to VGC that Xbox will have a place on the show floor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and that it will have some news to share as well about games that have already been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
TechRadar

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games. Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Video Game#The Los Angeles Times
dotesports.com

Blizzard is moving Heroes of the Storm to permanent maintenance mode

Blizzard has announced that it’s putting Heroes of the Storm on life support. In a blog post released earlier today, the developer revealed that the MOBA will no longer receive new content or events. The in-game item shop will remain open, but no new items will be added to it. Seasonal rolls for ranked and free hero rotations will continue as normal. Heroes may still receive patches in the future, but they’ll be focused on bug fixes and client support rather than balance changes. Blizzard did note that the game will receive balance updates if needed. As a reward, all players will receive the Epic Arcane Lizard mount in a patch coming next week.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitch
itechpost.com

Blizzard’s ‘Hearthstone’ is Giving Away 150 Card Packs as Welcome Gift

Hearthstone players who have been inactive for quite a while will find a treat waiting for them. In a report by PCGamer, it seems that Blizzard is giving away bundle of card packs upon return of players who have been inactive for a while. Upon log in to Battle.net, several players received free card packs as a welcome gift.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

I 'got gud' at a competitive shooter, and it sucks

My gaming life has been a revolving door of competitive shooters. The day I finally made the jump from console to PC is the day shooters suddenly got more serious. I briefly got into CS:GO, then Overwatch for a while, and then Rainbow Six Siege for many years. I like all of these games for very different reasons, but they all share a few qualities that I've come to resent: the pressure to do well accompanied by a badge or rank that symbolizes your worth.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Riot to increase price of League of Legends microtransactions worldwide

Riot has announced that it's soon going to increase the price of League of Legends' in-game currencies (opens in new tab). From August 19 the prices of RP and TFT coins will increase in "most" regions in which the game operates, and the publisher has a laundry list of reasons why: "worldwide inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices between and within regions, consistency across our products, and other associated cost increases."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is dropping 'traditional' seasons to focus on faster updates

The undead battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt is "pretty darn fun to play (opens in new tab)," we said in our May assessment of the newcomer to the genre: "Guns are punchy and easy to aim, jumping, sliding, and wall-climbing are slick, and my class vampire powers feel immediately useful." But it's also struggled with a number of technical issues—in late May, for instance, developer Sharkmob hit pause on ranked mode because poor controller support meant PlayStation 5 owners were getting brutally wrecked (opens in new tab)—and the concurrent player count has tailed off (opens in new tab) considerably since its full release in April.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy